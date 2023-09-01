Female Fertility: I have Regular Periods, Does This Indicate I Am Fertile?

Infertility is often caused by factors other than the availability of eggs.

Do you get your menses every month? Wish to know about your fertility status? Then, read this article and you can thank us later.

Fertility is a complex topic, and as a woman you may be having lots of questions in mind. One of the FAQs about female fertility is: Does having regular periods indicate fertility? Despite having regular periods, some women may be struggling to get pregnant. If you have a consistent monthly period, chances are high that you are fertile. However, it's important to note that infertility is often caused by factors other than the availability of eggs.

Here, Dr. Madhuri Burande Laha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, helps us understand the connection between menstruation and fertility.

Dr. Laha explains, "When a girl is born, she typically has between one and two million eggs in her ovaries. As she grows up, some of these eggs are lost so that by the time puberty arrives, there are usually only 300,000 to 500,000 left. Menstruation occurs each month when an egg is released from the ovaries along with the uterine lining if it hasn't been fertilized."

When to seek advice on fertility?

There are couples who get panicky when pregnancy doesn't happen after trying for 2 months and are intrigued to know why, while some couples are ignorant that aging affects fertility and pregnancy, and they don't bother even after hitting 35 and then finally decide to consult a gynae at the age of 37-38 which is an alarming situation.

Dr. Laha suggests considering these points when consulting a gynae for pregnancy:

If you fall under the age bracket of 30-35, try to conceive naturally for 6 months. After 35 one can try to conceive naturally for 3 months max and then seek consultation.

The best solution is to visit the gynaecologist 3 to 4 months prior to planning for conception to know the fertility capacity and other factors related to pregnancy.

Factors that affect female fertility

As women get older, their likelihood of getting pregnant decreases. The quality and quantity of viable eggs start declining at 35 and this decline becomes more pronounced in their 40s. Additionally, other factors like irregular or shorter menstrual cycles and a thinner lining of the womb can take a toll on one's fertility by making it more difficult for a fertilized egg to develop. However, it is important to note that despite these biological changes, many women over 35 still manage to conceive and fulfil their dream of having a baby.

Causes of infertility can include damage to the fallopian tubes, hormonal imbalances, endometriosis, cervical issues, and uterine abnormalities. If you experience irregular or absent periods, it could be due to hormonal factors that hinder conception. Essentially, this means that the necessary changes in your body for egg release or fertilization do not occur naturally, making it challenging for pregnancy to happen. This aspect may be harder to track and necessitate guidance from an expert. Also, an abnormality in the uterus or the presence of polyps or fibroids can contribute to infertility.

The last word

Having knowledge about the various possibilities related to fertility and getting pregnant is beneficial, but there is no need to worry if you have a regular menstrual cycle as it indicates that you are likely fertile.

