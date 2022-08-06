Failed IVF Treatment: Know What Your Next Steps Can Be

One failed IVF cycle does not mean you will never succeed. Be patient and persistent. If IVF fails, do these before the next attempt.

The process of IVF can be new and overwhelming for couples. They might be aware of the success rate of the procedure but sometimes the procedure can fail due to a number of factors. It can impact the couple physically, financially and emotionally.

Possible causes of failed IVF

When IVF fails, it could be due to low quality gametes, uterine factors, adnexal factors, wrong lifestyle factors. In the great majority of cases cause can be unknown.

Failure in implantation: The failure of implantation can be because of problems with embryos. Most fertility specialists have seen around 95 per cent of IVF failure cases where the procedure fails due to embryo arrest. Chromosomal or other genetic abnormalities can be present in the embryos. In specific conditions, pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT-A, PGT-M,PGT-SR) is helpful. This will be beneficial to ensure that there are not any genetic or chromosomal defects.

Lifestyle: Your lifestyle too has a direct impact on your IVF success. Of Course, you want to be the best IVF candidate in terms of health. You need to maintain your physical, mental, emotional health and diet. Smoking and alcohol can negatively impact your IVF treatment. Make sure your body is fit before you even think of going for the procedure.

What should you do after IVF fails?

Try to find out about the cause of the problem. Is it an embryo defect or is it a problem with ovarian stimulation or is it the uterine factors?

If there aren't any problems with embryos, then you can go for the second attempt to conceive through IVF.

You can go for the second attempt but get a more accurate estimate of the success rate from your doctor, if there are any problems with ovarian stimulation and a low number of eggs then you can consult your doctor to solve the issue.

If there is a problem with the gametes, you can opt to get donor gametes after you are certain why your self-cycle failed.

Your doctor may also suggest some lifestyle changes or prescribe some tests for a successful pregnancy in the next attempt.

If there are uterine factors for failed IVF cycle, they should be corrected before planning a next cycle. IVF failures can be anxiety inducing for some couples. The procedure takes time, money and efforts and it can sometimes be disappointing if the result does not match your expectation. In this case, you need to find out the issue with your first IVF failure. The treatment and solutions rely heavily on the issue that is making it difficult for the procedure to succeed. When you are certain about the issue then consult your doctor about the next steps that you should take. Whether you should go for the next cycle or not. Going for several attempts without looking at the issue behind failure is of no use. Ask your IVF clinic and decide what is best for you.

Do not lose hope: An important thing to remember is managing expectations in IVF. Sometimes a couple may get pregnant in the first try, then there are also others for whom it may require more than one attempt. But one failed cycle does not mean you will never succeed. The important part is to be patient and persistent. IVF has helped innumerable couples around the world to become parents, it can help you experience the same joy as well. Consult your doctor and let them guide you on what your next steps can be.

The article is written by Dr. Saroja Koppala, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad.

