Dr Richa Shares Tips For Choosing The Best Fertility Centre

According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, 15% of the global population experiences subfertility and requires medical attention. That is a sizeable chunk of the people needing specialised medical attention. Many fertility clinics have sprung up to meet the rising demand for this optional treatment, which most insurance providers do not recognise as a medical condition. It's not a life-or-death situation, so the pair usually has the luxury of deciding where to receive care at their own pace. The question now arises:How can couples seeking help with their infertility choose the right IVF clinic? Explains Dr Richa Jagtap, Co-Medical Director of ART Fertility Clinics, India.

Check To See If A Clinic Has A Consultant On Staff

Having your doctor close by when you need them is essential, and it is best if they practise out of one clinic. Refrain from paying attention to what someone claims to have accomplished. Instead, read patient testimonials from people unaffiliated with the clinic to find out what patients think.

Another foundational step in choosing the right IVF clinic is the initial consultation. Ensure that the doctor takes time to read your records and medical history in detail, explains the causes of your infertility, and offers suggestions for moving forward.

You should also pay attention to how the doctors and personnel at the clinic deal with your concerns and queries. There can only be trust or comprehension of the process with open communication.

Make sure everyone understands what is going on and can reply to any patient query. We no longer live in an era where doctors can dismiss patients by writing them an incomprehensible prescription and walking away.

Instead, it demonstrates a systematic and concentrated approach if your doctor has laid out the following steps and written down the most crucial data for you to review later.

It is also good to determine if the clinic has pathology, pharmacy, counselling, and andrologist services. By providing a wide range of services under one roof, the clinic offers a convenient one-stop shop for the couple.

Embryology

This is an essential topic of discussion that needs to be addressed. Learn if the clinic employs a full-time staff of embryologists or if they outsource the work to a consultant. Having a full-time embryologist ensures that your treatment will not be delayed, impacted, or altered due to the embryologist's availability. Please inquire about the embryology staff's expertise and verify their credentials. Remember, the embryologist's job is to create your embryos in a lab.

Success With IVF Is A Group Effort

Whether or not you feel safe and confident in the IVF centre you choose depends on your first impressions of the nurses, counsellors, and even front-desk staff. Then come openness and honesty about the costs that will be incurred. When looking for a clinic, finding one that can provide you with an accurate pricing estimate is essential. Before any therapy is even initiated, during the counselling phase, the financial team should be able to give you a rough estimate, including any extras. You can use this information to better prepare for the treatment.

