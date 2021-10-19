Don’t Shy Away From Talking About Infertility; Here’s A Guide To Overcome The Fear

Infertility is a taboo people still don't want to talk about. Are you also afraid of talking about fertility issues? Here is an expert guide to overcome the hesitancy and talk about the issue before it's too late.

It is a known fact that infertility does hurt. It takes a mental, emotional, and physical toll on people struggling with it. It has the potential to affect our self-worth, relationships, and social ties. Many people are so consumed by it that they would rather keep their problems hidden than address them with others. More than 50% of the couples prefer hiding their fertility issues from their family and friends. They feel it is easier to say they are not planning to have children than admit to their infertility struggles. This brings to the fore the silent suffering of people who aspire to have children of their own.

Why Do People Hide Their Infertility Issues?

Here are some of the reasons why people do not prefer talking about infertility issues:

Feel Incomplete

Many people do not prefer sharing their problems about infertility with their loved ones. That's natural, as who would want to advertise their inadequacy. People need to understand that infertility is a disease and not a reflection of who they are. But still, they feel humiliated and embarrassed.

So often you hear them say things like, "my body failed me," "I am incapable of doing the thing a woman is supposed to do bear children," or "my husband feels less like a man."

Talking About Sex

Most of us are uncomfortable talking about sex, and when the topic is infertility, you are bound to discuss it. It is not possible to discuss reproduction without talking about sex, the act that makes reproduction possible.

Bucketful Of Advice

Many people in your life are ready to dole out advice even when it is not required. To a great extent, their advice is either ill-informed or completely wrong.

You must have heard some 'helpful advice, such as:

Stop trying and relax. Anxiety is the culprit.

Adopt, and you will surely conceive.

Avoid getting up or put your leg in the air for 30 minutes after intercourse.

Also, much of the time, the advice is unwanted. It tends to pop up when least expected and inflicts pain. So, to keep themselves protected from 'helpful' advice, many couples prefer not to share their struggles with infertility.

With Who Should You Share Your Infertility Issues?

Are you feeling a little worried about who you can discuss all your issues with, here is a guide to help you out:

Find Your Core Group

It will help if you have some supportive people around you on your journey. Filter out people with whom you can share your sadness and frustrations as well as your hopes and dreams for success. Be careful with whom you share your problems and feelings. You surely don't want the world to know about your infertility struggles.

Be Open With Your Partner

You and your spouse have a strong link, and he or she is fighting alongside you in your battle. So, it would help if you openly shared your feeling with them. However, many people want to shield their partners from the full intensity of their feelings. As a result, they prefer to keep their concerns and anxieties to themselves and to keep their emotions bottled up.

How To Start?

You can start by sharing little information about your journey with your close people. Tell them about your infertility struggles, what you've tried so far, and your research and plans for finding the best IVF specialist in India for your treatment.

Let your support system know that you do not expect them to solve your fertility issue. However, you need someone who will listen to your difficulties and understand you.

Medical science is making rapid advancements in the field of fertility treatments. If you are struggling with infertility, you must visit a reputed IVF centre in India for consultation. They will recommend the best treatment for you to help achieve your dream of parenthood.

(The article is contributed by Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist & Infertility, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, D Y Patil Hospital, Navi Mumbai & Fortis Hospitals in New Delhi, Gurugram & Chandigarh)

