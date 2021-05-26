In the 21st century couples facing infertility are rapidly increasing over 50 million couples experience this worldwide. Such a condition hails due to numerous reasons and the problem might be with either male or female. Under the before-mentioned circumstances one would automatically resort to some kind of medical help. IVF is generally known as the test-tube baby method and is considered to be popular. Whereas surrogacy is useful in case the female is not able to carry her child due to problems with her womb or medical conditions preventing her from pregnancy. Both the procedures are highly effective to many