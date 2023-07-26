Couple Support: How Important Is It During A Fertility Journey?

Couples need to remember that difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations, and indeed, constant hope, a relaxed environment, and a robust support system can make the wait less stressful.

Infertility is a common problem, impacting approximately 1 in 6 couples. Many myths are associated with it, and it is probably one of the most misunderstood medical conditions. For example, fertility is often deemed an age-related problem that affects women who delay childbearing when the truth is that fertility issues can affect both men and women of all ages. These myths lead many couples to suffer silent agony, not realizing that the problem is common and help is just a call away. Many options are available, from diagnostics to treatment and robust support systems.

Dr Radhika Sheth, Consultant Fertility Specialist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Mumbai (Malad), says that now is the apt time to tackle the challenge of misconceptions by building awareness and helping couples tap the resources they need in their fertility journey. When couples find they cannot achieve their dream of parenthood quickly, they may experience mixed emotions these range from denial, anxiety, depression, anger, and sexual dysfunction to strained marital relations.

Nevertheless, partners ought to understand that there are means and methods to deal with these emotions and confound these feelings. Instead, comprehending the biology inducing infertility can go a prolonged route in wrestling with the problem. Fertility departments can suggest partners with the support of a counsellor, who can supply them with the cognitive help required to haggle with the intellect games and challenges they may encounter along their infertility journey. Counsellors describe methods to reduce anxiety and train the body and mind for therapy and gestation.

Sessions like these are also sought to optimize fitness and lay off bad habits and addictions, raising the possibility of conception. Clinical psychologists can play a significant role in couples battling depression and anxiety due to infertility. Online support groups can benefit couples in any fertility treatment program to hear from other couples already in the process for motivation and practical tips and information.

It is crucial for women undergoing fertility treatments in which their partner has a significant role. The medical team, family, and friends have an essential support system for a couple to rely on. Though a couple may want to keep their fertility journey confidential, having close friends or family members is necessary to offer support and reduce the emotional stress of fertility treatment.

