Confused By The Terms Used By Your Fertility Specialist? Here Are Some Common Fertility/IVF Terms

Understanding the common terminologies that are used at the fertility clinics can help reduce your anxiety and make your IVF journey easier.

Going through IVF or fertility treatments can be a whole new adventure. During this process, you go through different procedures, learn about different techniques and hear very strange or foreign words. Getting to know these words can be difficult but you should not get nervous.

Understanding one's condition and treatment is critical to successfully cope with infertility. So, to make your IVF journey smooth and hassle free, we bring you some common terminologies that are used at the fertility clinics.

1. IVF

IVF also known as In-Vitro Fertilization is a method of infertility treatment in which eggs are extracted from ripe follicles and are fertilised by sperm in the laboratory outside the human body. The embryos are then developed in a lab before being implanted in a woman's uterus which can result in pregnancy.

2. Ovarian Reserve

The phrase "ovarian reserve" refers to the ovary's ability to produce egg cells capable of fertilisation and leading to a healthy and successful pregnancy. This indicates a woman's fertility potential.

3. FSH Level

FSH is an acronym for Follicle Stimulating Hormones. It is a hormone produced by the pituitary gland that aids sexual development, regulates the menstrual cycle, and stimulates the development of female ovarian eggs. A high FSH result on a blood test could mean you have limited ovarian reserve, Premature Ovarian Failure, or are approaching menopause.

4. ICSI

ICSI is another term that is frequently used following IVF. Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection is a component of the IVF cycle in which each egg is infused with a single sperm to aid fertilization with the help of a very fine micromanipulation equipment. It usually aids in the treatment of severe male infertility. This treatment is for all couples coping with male reproductive concerns such as sperm mobility, sperm quantity, anti-sperm antibodies, or men who have had a vasectomy and are unable to reverse it.

The most prevalent approach in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) is ICSI combined with IVF treatment, which has a very high success rate.

5. AMH Levels

AMH is an acronym for Anti-M llerian Hormone. It's a protein hormone made by cells in the ovarian follicles. It's a test that can help doctors determine a woman's egg count by estimating the number of follicles inside her ovaries.

6. Stimulated Cycle

This is the cycle where a woman's ovaries are stimulated through oral or injected fertility medicines in order to produce more follicles

7. Tubal Factor

When the cause of fertility issue is blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, it is known as tubal factor. It leads to difficulty in the egg to be fertilised or for an embryo to travel to the uterus

8. Oocyte

This is nothing but the female reproductive cell also known as the egg.

9. Male Factor Infertility

One common misconception about infertility is that it is solely a female problem. Men, too, can have fertility issues. Male infertility is defined as a man's inability to impregnate his female spouse. Male factor infertility occurs when a man's sperm patterns or function are faulty.

10. Morphology

Sperm morphology describes the size, shape, and appearance of a man's sperm, which when aberrant can reduce fertility and make fertilization of a woman's egg more difficult.

11. Motility

Sperm motility refers to sperm's capacity to move quickly. Because sperm must travel through the female's reproductive tract to reach and fertilize her egg, this is critical in fertility. Male factor infertility can be caused by sperm motility issues.

12. Oligospermia

Oligospermia is a condition characterised by an abnormally low amount of sperm in a sperm sample. This condition plays a huge role in infertility issues in couples.

Conclusion

Fertility treatments can be challenging and overwhelming. Apart from emotional support, what couples need is proper education about their treatment to help reduce their anxieties. You can always seek the help of your fertility specialist to get more clarity.

The article is contributed by Dr Preeti Mahawar, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Uttam Kumar Sarani, Kolkata.