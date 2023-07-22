Conceiving Through IVF: How To Minimize The Risk Of IVF Complications

IVF is a boon for couples struggling with infertility

Though IVF is a boon for couples struggling with infertility, it does carry certain risks and potential complications.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is now a very common and widely used option for couples desiring a pregnancy. While IVF techniques have improved over the years with high success rates and safer, easier protocols, we should not forget it does carry certain risks and potential complications.

Dr. Astha Dayal, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram, sheds light on the potential complications associated with IVF process and how to minimize the risk.

Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS)

This is the most dreaded complication associated with IVF process. Ovarian stimulation happens if the ovaries are overstimulated during the IVF process, leading to swelling and fluid accumulation in the abdominal cavity which could get risky.

Most IVF clinics avoid these by monitoring the patient's hormone levels and ultrasound scans closely and adjusting the medication dosages or even canceling the cycle if necessary.

Multiple pregnancies

One significant risk of IVF is the potential for multiple pregnancies (twins, triplets, etc.). Multiple pregnancies are considered high risk pregnancies as they have a high risk of complications for both the babies and the mother, like premature birth, hypertension, diabetes, and anemia. To prevent multiple pregnancies, IVF couples can opt for a single embryo transfer (SET) especially for younger couples. Also, safer techniques of embryo reduction are available to reduce triplets to twin pregnancy.

Ectopic pregnancy

IVF increases the risk of ectopic pregnancies, where the embryo implants outside the uterus, typically in the fallopian tubes. There could be heterotopic pregnancy too where one embryo is inside the womb but another one implants outside in the tube. This can be prevented by regular monitoring through blood tests and ultrasounds for early detection to enable prompt medical intervention.

Pregnancy complications

Pregnant women who conceive through IVF may have a slightly higher risk of pregnancy complications like gestational diabetes and preterm birth. So, it is advisable that IVF pregnancies need regular gynecological visits and monitoring throughout the pregnancy. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, following medical advice, and attending all recommended prenatal check-ups can help manage and minimize the risk of complications.

How to mentally prepare for IVF

Besides these potential complications, IVF treatments also cause emotional and psychological stress to any couple. Not just that, IVF can be expensive, and there is no guarantee of success in every cycle. This uncertainty and financial burden and the discomfort of treatment can be emotionally taxing and trying for the couples' relationship. They should communicate openly with each other about their feelings and concerns, sharing the journey as a team.

It is important that they seek support from counselors or therapists experienced in fertility issues if needed.

Also, having a clear financial plan by thoroughly researching the costs and exploring available financial assistance options, like insurance, can reduce stress during the treatment.

The couple also needs to understand that unfortunately, IVF does not always result in a successful pregnancy.

They should be mentally prepared for this possibility. Discussing alternative plans with your doctor and taking breaks between cycles if needed can be beneficial.

Take away

Though IVF is a boon for couples struggling with infertility, it should not be considered a fallback easy option for couples who want to postpone starting a family. Couples considering IVF should have an open and honest discussion with their fertility specialist about the potential risks and complications specific to them. By working closely with their doctors and taking necessary precautions, couples can increase their chances of a safe and successful IVF journey.

