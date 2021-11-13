Children Born Via IVF Treatment Will Have Health Problems Throughout Life: It’s A Myth

There’s a stigma associated with IVF that the baby born through it will have health problems throughout life.

IVF can help couples with fertility issues fulfill the dream of conceiving, but many couples are not opting for the treatment due to social stigma.

Infertility is a common problem seen in a large number of couples. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is the most common and effective treatment for infertility. But social stigma related to IVF keeps away many couples from opting for it and fulfilling their dream of embracing parenthood. In the below article, Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune helps us understand the procedure, and clear all our doubts. Keep reading!

Infertility is seen when one is not able to get pregnant (conceive) even after a year (or longer) of unprotected sex. It is a common occurrence among couples trying to conceive. Women are often blamed for not having children and that can affect their mental, emotional and physical well-being. Due to advances in science and technology, it is possible for couples having infertility to conceive their biological babies via In vitro fertilization (IVF). IVF can help you fulfill the dream of conceiving and become proud parents. Unfortunately, there is a social stigma surrounding IVF even now. Thus, it becomes difficult to address infertility and seek timely intervention.

Stigma related to infertility and IVF

Today, still women are blamed for not conceiving, and having a child. Men still don't come forward and are hesitant to visit the clinic and fear undergoing tests. Infertility is viewed as a shameful thing. Women are demeaned and looked down upon. They are harassed, taunted, ridiculed, and ill-treated. Women tend to get frustrated, irritated, stressed, anxious, depressed and feel, humiliated and ashamed. Not having a baby makes women feel inadequate, incomplete and they feel they have failed. Women hide the diagnosis of infertility with their families, friends, don't open up, delay treatments, and this can strain their relationships. They feel guilty and shameful for not bearing children.

Still, the stigma doesn't seem to fade away. Being childless is still considered a major issue in society. Many feel that not getting pregnant means their sex life is not good.

The most common stigma surrounding IVF is that the child born via it is not their own. This is absolutely a myth. In IVF, a woman's eggs and man's sperm are combined in a special laboratory to create an embryo(s) and help a woman conceive. So, you just need to understand what IVF exactly is, and how it will work.

The other stigma associated with IVF is that the baby will have health problems throughout life. That is also not true at all. During an IVF treatment, the couple is guided to embrace a healthy lifestyle, manage their comorbidities, eat a well-balanced diet, exercise, and conceive in a proper way. Do not hold yourself back from opting for an IVF treatment in order to conceive a baby.

Take-away

To clear all your misconceptions regarding IVF, you need to consult a good fertility consultant who will help you understand the procedure, clear all your doubts, and help you successfully achieve pregnancy, and deliver a healthy baby.