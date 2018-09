Secondary infertility usually takes one by surprise. It is usually confusing and mind-boggling at the same time. Secondary infertility is a condition where a couple is unable to conceive the second time around after they have birthed their first baby. It is more frustrating for them to face the wrath of secondary infertility because the first time around they sailed smoothly without any hitches or troubles. But things don’t look great the second time around. There are a lot of issues that can contribute towards secondary infertility both in men and women. Here we are going to take a look on issues that lead to secondary infertility in women:

Maternal age: When we talk about fertility especially in woman, age becomes a crucial factor. The urban Indian women who wish to have a delayed pregnancy and conceive beyond the age of 35 could have troubles conceiving the second time around. A woman’s fertility declines with time as her ovaries start to get dysfunctional and the eggs start to deplete. So, if you had your first child at 35, and you’re trying for a second at 38, your fertility naturally declines. Age is a major cause of secondary infertility.

Health conditions: If you had a health condition previously like endometriosis, subclinical PCOS but conceived despite these problems (albeit some medical help) know that with time these conditions only become worse. So unlike your first time, these issues can affect your fertility greatly.

Weight gain: Being overweight or obesity affects fertility greatly. As weight can make the existing problems of PCOS worse it can affect fertility. Overweight women also have problems with ovulation and hormonal issues that make conception difficult.

Lifestyle conditions: The chances of suffering from diabetes and hypertension increases as one age. So, if you develop any such condition then it can hamper conception. Depression is common in women with age. Untreated depression can also affect fertility.

Complications of the previous pregnancy: A pelvic infection or multiple D&C procedures are done before can cause uterine adhesions or blocked fallopian tubes which could be a cause of secondary infertility. Even a scar tissue developed from the previous c-section can be a reason.

However, these are just a few of the many causes of secondary infertility. Sometimes it is difficult to ascertain the cause of secondary infertility and the reason behind the inability to conceive for the second time remains unexplained.