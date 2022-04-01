Blocked Fallopian Tubes: Can I Get Pregnant After Tubal Surgery?

Blocked fallopian tubes can reduce the chances of conception and increase the risk of ectopic pregnancy.

Tubal surgery is performed to open or repair the blocked or damaged tube. But this procedure is also associated with risks.

Blocked or damaged fallopian tubes are a common cause for infertility. Fallopian tubes are slender tubes in the woman's reproductive system that help transfer the eggs from the ovaries (where the eggs are stored) to the womb (uterus, where the fertilised egg develops into a baby). They are located on either side of the uterus, and each tube is connected to the uterus by ligaments. The main functions of the tubes is allowing the sperm to reach the egg for fertilisation and helping in the transport of the fertilised egg towards the uterus.

Blockage or damage of the fallopian tubes prevents women from getting pregnant. The blocked fallopian tubes stop the mature egg released from your ovary from reaching the uterus and fertilizing with the sperm. Tubal surgery is performed to open or repair the blocked or damaged tube. The success of tubal surgery is dependent on the location and severity of the tube blockage. The patient is put under anaesthesia during the surgery. Hysteroscopy is used if the blockage of the tube is close to the uterus. However, laparoscopy and laparotomy are used when the blockage is at the end of the tube closer to the ovary. As every procedure is associated with risks, this procedure is also associated with risks which include bleeding, damage to other organs such as your bladder and bowel, and post-operative infection or failure of the procedure. It can also lead to the development of new scar tissue or a reaction to anesthesia.

As tubal surgery is a complex procedure, it is recommended to consult a doctor or healthcare provider to understand the pros and cons of the surgery fully.

What are the causes of blockage of fallopian tubes?

Some reasons behind the blockage of fallopian tubes include infections or surgeries in the abdomen or pelvis like appendicectomy, removing fibroids or operations for ovarian cysts. This forms scar tissue inside the pelvis and abdomen causing partial or complete blockage of the fallopian tubes. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs), particularly chlamydia and gonorrhoea or tuberculosis, can also cause blockage of fallopian tubes. Rupture of the appendix can also cause tubal damage. Another common disorder that can lead to damage of the tubes is endometriosis. Endometriosis is a common medical condition, and women with fertility issues who experience pelvic pain, painful sex, or unbearable period cramps with heavy bleeding may be at risk of endometriosis.

Risks of blocked fallopian tubes

Blocked fallopian tubes can reduce the chances of conception and increase the risk of ectopic pregnancy, if at all pregnancy happens, also called as tubal pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilised egg gets implanted in the fallopian tube or any other part of the pelvis, instead of the uterus.

Can I get pregnant after tubal surgery?

Pregnancy post tubal surgery depends on the patency of the tubes. If the tubes are cleared of the blockage and functioning normally then there is a high chance of a successful pregnancy. The success rate of pregnancy after the surgery depends on factors such as the extent of damage to the tubes, the partner's sexual and reproductive health, and the patient's age. The younger the women, the more likely they will get pregnant after tubal surgery. However, there are other alternatives for women who face difficulties conceiving even after the surgery.

How can I conceive if tubal surgery fails?

Fortunately, thanks to the advances in the field of reproductive medicine, women who are not able to conceive after tubal surgery can undergo IVF treatment. Because of the risks involved with the surgery, women, especially, older women, IVF treatment is recommended rather than surgery, as time is crucial for these women. It is also a preferred option for women who are not the ideal candidate for tubal surgery or have other associated infertility factors.

IVF is a medical treatment in which a healthy egg and sperm are combined in a laboratory, and the fertilised egg is placed directly into the woman's womb. However, IVF success is also highly dependent on the patient's age, physical health, fertility issues, and their partner's sperm quality.

Takeaways

If you have concerns about tubal surgery or wish to conceive after you've gotten the surgery, it is best to talk to your doctor and find out the suitable way to pursue pregnancy. Since every woman's body is different and various external factors contribute to a successful tubal surgery, a medical professional can give you the best advice.

The article is contributed by Dr. Lakshmi Chirumamilla, Senior Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad.