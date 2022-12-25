ART Regulation Act, 2021 – What Couples Need To Know

Couples who need ART are finally seeking advice and treatment, which had stopped a few months back due to the lockdown caused by the pandemic crisis.

The ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 is designed to prevent malpractices and allow couples to take informed decisions and have a safer, parenthood journey.

Opting for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) for pregnancy has increased substantially in the last 2 decades due to various reasons like lifestyle factors, delayed parenthood, a rise in the incidence of PCOS, endometriosis, male infertility issues, and other medical reasons. Having a proper understanding of the treatment procedures, the prerequisites for undergoing assisted reproduction technologies, the criteria for donors, and many other essential aspects is vital before taking up the parenthood journey through ART procedures.

The ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 gives a clear direction to all the stakeholders involved right from couples, donors, fertility specialists, andrologists, and embryologists about all aspects of fertility treatments, the do's and don'ts, the duties of clinics/banks, etc. so as to prevent malpractices and ensure that the couples take informed decisions and have a safer, personalized and hassle-free treatment experience.

By setting up the National & State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Boards, National Registry, and appointment of appropriate authorities, the government has put in place the right system to monitor the implementation and take legal action against those who violate the Act. This gives confidence and positive hope to couples in need of fertility treatments.

What does a Fertility Clinic do?

Fertility treatments have to be customized to couples based on several factors. Some may need baseline treatments like Ovulation Induction-Timed Intercourse or IUI and some other couples may need advanced fertility treatments like IVF, IVM, etc. based on their duration of infertility, age, lifestyle, etc. Before the couples begin their parenthood journey through ART, they should clearly understand Level 1 and Level 2 clinics.

Level 1 ART Clinics: Only IUI procedure is done

Level 2 ART Clinics: IVF and other ART interventions are carried out

Duties of Fertility Clinics

Should check if the couple/donor is eligible to avail of treatment

Should provide the right information and counselling to couples about the treatment, possible consequences, risks, cost, and success rates well in advance that can enable the couple to make the right decisions

Should maintain a grievance cell that can allow couples to make any kind of complaints

Should take written consent from couples/donor before carrying out any procedure

Should obtain donor gametes from the registered ART banks

Should not cryopreserve any human embryos without any instructions and written consent

Should not place more than 2 embryos in a woman's uterus, in exceptional cases, 3 embryos can be placed

Should not treat women with embryos/gametes derived from more than 1 man or woman during a treatment cycle

Should educate the couple about Pre-implantation Genetic Testing that can be used to screen embryos for any genetic abnormalities and also prevent the transmission of genetic disorders to the child

Who can be a donor?

Some couples may need an egg/sperm donor for pregnancy and in such cases, the below criteria need to be adhered to:

Males between 21 and 55 years of age can donate semen and females between 23 and 35 years of age can donate oocytes (eggs)

An oocyte donor shall donate oocytes only once in her life and not more than seven oocytes shall be retrieved from her

The sperm or oocyte donor should be tested for communicable diseases

The couple/woman should purchase general health insurance coverage in favor of the oocyte donor for a period of 12 months from an insurance company or an agent recognized by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority

What does an ART Bank do?

ART banks are responsible for the screening of gamete donors, the collection, screening, and storage of semen, and the provision of oocyte donor

Unused oocytes can be preserved to be used on the same recipient only or can be given for research if written consent is available

Donor gametes can be stored for 10 years only after which they can be allowed to perish or used for research with prior consent

Transfer of embryos outside India for research is prohibited

Being well-informed about the role of clinics, banks, and all other aspects can give a couple a safe and highly satisfying treatment journey and outcomes.

The author of this article is Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Warangal.