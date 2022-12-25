- Health A-Z
Opting for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) for pregnancy has increased substantially in the last 2 decades due to various reasons like lifestyle factors, delayed parenthood, a rise in the incidence of PCOS, endometriosis, male infertility issues, and other medical reasons. Having a proper understanding of the treatment procedures, the prerequisites for undergoing assisted reproduction technologies, the criteria for donors, and many other essential aspects is vital before taking up the parenthood journey through ART procedures.
The ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 gives a clear direction to all the stakeholders involved right from couples, donors, fertility specialists, andrologists, and embryologists about all aspects of fertility treatments, the do's and don'ts, the duties of clinics/banks, etc. so as to prevent malpractices and ensure that the couples take informed decisions and have a safer, personalized and hassle-free treatment experience.
By setting up the National & State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Boards, National Registry, and appointment of appropriate authorities, the government has put in place the right system to monitor the implementation and take legal action against those who violate the Act. This gives confidence and positive hope to couples in need of fertility treatments.
Fertility treatments have to be customized to couples based on several factors. Some may need baseline treatments like Ovulation Induction-Timed Intercourse or IUI and some other couples may need advanced fertility treatments like IVF, IVM, etc. based on their duration of infertility, age, lifestyle, etc. Before the couples begin their parenthood journey through ART, they should clearly understand Level 1 and Level 2 clinics.
Level 1 ART Clinics: Only IUI procedure is done
Level 2 ART Clinics: IVF and other ART interventions are carried out
Some couples may need an egg/sperm donor for pregnancy and in such cases, the below criteria need to be adhered to:
Being well-informed about the role of clinics, banks, and all other aspects can give a couple a safe and highly satisfying treatment journey and outcomes.
The author of this article is Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Warangal.
