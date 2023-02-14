Frozen embryo vs fresh embryo: Which is better for IVF?

Are Babies Born From Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET) Healthy?

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a viable alternative for many couples who want to establish a family.

For many people undergoing IVF, frozen embryo transfer is a viable alternative, comparable to or better than fresh embryos.

If you and your significant other are having trouble conceiving or are planning on starting a family after a few years, you have probably studied what options are available. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a viable alternative for many couples who want to establish a family. Are you concerned about having an unsuccessful IVF treatment and undergoing the whole cycle again at a future date? Do you desire to delay your pregnancy for 5 10 years but are worried that your eggs will not be at their prime then? With cryopreservation (freezing biological material), you can store your fertilized eggs to use in the future. Now, you may want to know if babies born from frozen embryo transfer will be healthy.

Here, Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist and Infertility specialist attached to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, D Y Patil Navi Mumbai, and Fortis Hospitals in New Delhi, Gurugram & Chandigarh, answers all your questions about cryopreservation and pregnancy through frozen embryo transfer.

What is Cryopreservation?

Cryopreservation is the process of preserving structurally intact and healthy living cells and tissues by freezing them at extremely low temperatures. This technique is utilized for freeze-thaw cycles of sperms, eggs, and embryos used in IVF (in vitro fertilization) and ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection).

Embryo freezing, also known as embryo cryopreservation, is the process of freezing and storing embryos for future use. This is a method of assisting people who have fertility issues or wish to save their embryos due to other reasons. An embryo is formed when a sperm fertilizes an egg.

Why do people freeze their embryos?

Embryo freezing is common after people have tried unsuccessfully to conceive through infertility treatments like IVF and ICSI.

These treatments fertilize eggs with sperm and can yield additional embryos. If you have surplus embryos, you can freeze them to be used later for reasons including:

Your implantation got cancelled or postponed after the embryo creation

You decided to delay the implantation to a future date

You want to have a backup plan in case the current IVF attempt fails

You wish to donate it to help other people who are unable to use their own egg

You want to contribute it to the field of medical science for researchers to conduct studies

In addition , embryo cryopreservation can also assist people who wish to preserve their fertility to conceive in the future.

An individual with cancer, for example, would wish to store fertilized eggs before starting radiation therapy or chemotherapy as the treatment might impair their ability to ovulate or produce healthy eggs.

What is the freezing process?

Embryos are typically frozen using one of two cryopreservation procedures, namely, slow freeze and vitrification.

Slow Freezing

A CPA (cryoprotective agent) is added to the embryos. CPA is an antifreeze-like solution that protects cells against ice crystals. The CPA used in slow freezing is of smaller amounts than the vitrification procedure.

The fertility specialists place the CPA combined embryos in a cooling unit that gradually lowers the temperature over 2 hours.

Then the embryos are removed from the cooling unit and stored in tanks containing liquid nitrogen at -321 F (-196.1 C).

Vitrification

A higher amount of CPA (compared to slow freeze) is added to your embryos.

Then the embryos are immediately immersed in liquid nitrogen tanks at -321 F (-196.1 C).

In both techniques, the embryos are preserved in small, slender containers and labelled with data to identify them as yours.

T he slow freeze method was prevalent earlier, but studies have shown that embryos frozen using this method have a lower chance of surviving the thaw.

How frozen embryo transfer is done?

The process to transfer the frozen embryo, also known as FET (frozen embryo transfer), is a 2 step process.

Step 1: To strengthen your endometrial lining, our specialists begin with estrogen pills and then start progesterone a few days later. We use ultrasound to track your progress, and if everything seems fine, the embryo transfer procedure will be arranged.

Step 2: We will carefully thaw your frozen embryos in our state-of-the-art laboratory 5 days after commencing progesterone. The embryo will then be transferred into your uterus using ultrasound technology for its implantation to develop into a healthy baby.

Are embryos stored for over 5 years still good to use?

Yes, incredibly, the embryos retain their biological age when frozen. So, if the embryos are frozen when you are 35 and thawed for use when you are 50, your embryo will still be 35 years old.

Will my baby born from a frozen embryo be healthy?

Many couples store their embryos so that they can have access to several IVF rounds with just one session of therapy. Initially, there were numerous hazards associated with babies born from frozen embryos. However, the technique has improved over time.

The procedure of thawing a frozen embryo post-cryopreservation has a comparatively high success rate. Studies suggest that women using thawed embryos have a good probability of having healthy babies.

The capacity to biopsy or test embryos before a transfer is one of the advancements in infertility treatment. The biopsy will determine whether or not the embryo is of high quality and healthy enough to be transferred. Additionally, a biopsy can reveal if the embryo is prone to any known medical issue.

PGT (preimplantation genetic testing) has revolutionized how we care for our patients.

Frozen embryo vs fresh embryo: Which is better for IVF?

While you might think that utilizing fresh embryos for IVF is always preferable to frozen embryos, that is not always the case. For many people undergoing IVF, frozen embryo transfer is a viable alternative, comparable to or better than fresh embryos.

Being unable to start a family can be one of the most emotionally draining experiences a person can have.

