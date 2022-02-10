Anti-Mullerian Hormone And AMH Test: 6 Things Women With Infertility Need To Know

Women who are not able to conceive should go for an AMH test.

The anti-Mullerian hormone or AMH test is done to evaluate the ovarian reserve or the number of remaining eggs in the ovaries.

Women who face conception issues are often advised to undergo Anti-Mullerian hormone test to determine their ovarian reserve and therefore women seeking infertility treatment are tested for the AMH hormone. The anti-Mullerian hormone or AMH test measures the levels of the AMH hormone. The blood test evaluates the ovarian reserve or the number of remaining eggs in the ovaries. Reduced AMH levels can be one of the reasons why a woman is not able to conceive. Here are 6 things that women with infertility need to know about the anti-Mullerian hormone and why the AMH test is important.

1. AMH can decline among women naturally

Since the eggs in the ovaries decline in quality and quantity with increasing age, the AMH levels also reduce naturally as women age. The levels become undetectable by the time a woman reaches the stage of her menopause. There are several factors behind low AMH like age, hormonal disorders, reproductive issues, ectopic pregnancy, surgery due to endometriosis, etc. constant stress and pressure can also increase the risk of low AMH.

2. AMH test has nothing to do with your chances to conceive presently

An AMH test will only evaluate your ability to produce eggs for pregnancy. The levels of the hormone just show the remaining potential egg cells. The test will not tell if you can conceive at the moment or not, although it can give you a fair idea. This is because chances of pregnancy can also depend on other factors like the quality of the sperm, and the condition of other reproductive organs like the uterus, fallopian tubes. However, low AMH levels can indicate that your chances of conceiving are less.

3. Women who are not able to get pregnant should get tested

Women who are not able to conceive should go for an AMH test. AMH levels are taken into consideration in case of infertility. If you are seeking any fertility treatment, your specialist will use the test results to see your chances of conceiving with the treatment. Women suffering from polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOS should also get tested. AMH test helps women suffering from ovarian cancer by telling if the treatment is working or not.

4. Low AMH levels do not mean you are infertile

If your AMH test shows low AMH levels, it means that you have a low ovarian reserve. It does not mean that you are infertile. If you are getting regular periods, you are ovulating and releasing one egg per month. But it does give you a warning that you should try for a baby sooner. Low AMH levels can also indicate early menopause. Therefore, you should consult a fertility specialist immediately and what the results mean.

5. High levels of AMH can indicate PCOS

Elevated levels of AMH does not mean that you are more fertile than others. Women with high AMH levels often suffer from PCOS. Increased AMH levels can create problems while conceiving, although it shows that you are still far from early menopause. High concentrations can increase the risk of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome for those seeking fertility treatments with assisted reproductive technologies or ART.

6. AMH levels cannot be increased

Although you can do nothing to increase your low AMH level, you can still boost your chances of conception in future. Women with Vitamin D deficiency have low AMH levels. Therefore, the required amount of Vitamin D supplements can increase your chances to conceive. You can measure vitamin D levels through a blood test.

Managing stress, following a good diet and practising yoga can also improve your chances of conception.

The article is authored by Dr. Aindri Sanyal, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Uttam Kumar Sarani, Kolkata.

