Addressing Infertility: What To Expect Along The Path To Conceive With IVF?

There are many options to deal with infertility today, including IVF and hormonal injections. Read on to know which one is better.

In vitro fertilization, or IVF, is a set of techniques that helps in conception. It occurs when human sperm and egg are fertilized in a lab. Pregnancy will happen if the fertilized egg (embryo) successfully implants in the uterus. Infertility or genetic issues are treated by in vitro fertilization (IVF). If intrauterine insemination (IUI) is used to treat infertility, you and your partner may be able to try less invasive treatment options before attempting IVF, such as fertility medications to boost egg production or IUI, in which sperm are placed directly in the uterus close to the time of ovulation. IVF is occasionally recommended as the first line of treatment for infertility in women over the age of 40. If you have specific medical issues, IVF may still be an option.

Why Is IVF Done?

The following patients may benefit from IVF treatment for infertility:

Blocked or damaged fallopian tubes;

male factor infertility,

Such as sperm motility issues or premature ovarian failure;

Women with ovulation problems;

Women who have had their fallopian tubes removed;

People with genetic diseases;

And unexplained infertility.

Natural Cycle Of IVF

The natural cycle of IVF is in vitro fertilization, however, it doesn't include using a lot of drugs to encourage the ovaries to produce plenty of eggs. To prevent early ovulation, women do receive daily injections toward the end of the cycle, and it is during this period that tiny doses of gonadotropin medication are required to maintain the growth of the egg. Ultrasounds and blood tests are used to track the development of the dominant follicle while patients are being observed in a natural cycle. When the dominant follicle is found to be the right size, egg retrieval is then carried out. The extracted egg is then fertilized in a lab setting, similarly to standard IVF. An embryo is transferred if it is created and develops further.

Natural IVF Vs Conventional IVF

Natural IVF is IVF that works with a woman's own natural cycle and utilizes fewer medications than traditional IVF. Conventional IVF uses medications to "down-regulate" the menstrual cycle before restarting it, followed by the use of stimulating agents to develop follicles (immature egg cells).

However, natural IVF works inside the cycle rather than stopping it, and the procedure is centred on obtaining the single follicle that the body has naturally chosen. Small doses of medications are utilized in Modified Natural IVF to assist the growth of this single follicle, while no stimulants are used in Natural Cycle IVF.

Who Is Best Suitable For Natural IVF?

Women, such as PCOS patients, who we classify as being at high risk for OHSS.

Women who are unable to take fertility medications due to a medical condition, or who are undergoing cancer treatment.

Women who do not want to freeze any eggs or embryos.

When driven by hormones, women who don't develop many egg follicles may want to think about natural IVF for their subsequent cycle.

Pros Of Natural IVF

Reduces the possibility of multiple pregnancies and eliminates the high cost of stimulating medicines.

Decreases the likelihood of adverse medication reactions or problems.

This leads to a treatment that is much shorter and safer.

Cons Of Natural IVF

An embryo from an egg might not grow to be healthy.

There are no additional embryos to choose from or store.

There are significantly fewer live birth rates per treatment cycle and a lower rate of pregnancy with drug-free IVF.

(The article is contributed by Dr Rita Bakshi, Founder, Risaa IVF)

