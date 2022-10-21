Acceptance Of Infertility Treatment And Treatment Failure Through Psychological Counseling And Support

IVF (in vitro fertilisation) or IVM are the following steps if medicines are unsuccessful (in vitro maturation). IVF is already familiar to you. It includes stimulating the ovaries with injectable fertility medicines so that they will produce a significant number of mature eggs. Egg retrieval is a process used to remove eggs from the ovaries.

Being diagnosed with infertility is understandably a heart-breaking feeling. Here's how to cope up with infertility struggles.

Infertility is referred to a condition wherein a couple have been trying to conceive naturally for over a year or so, with unprotected sexual intercourse and yet have been unsuccessful in doing so.

Infertility could be caused due to multiple factors, many of which may be irreversible or those which do not have a cure.

They can rise from both the male or the female partner. Being diagnosed with infertility is understandably a heart-breaking feeling. It is important to understand that the couple is not alone. There are about 19 per cent women in the world who fall under the age bracket of 19-40 and 20-30 per cent of men in the age bracket of 20-45 years, who are diagnosed with sub fertility every year.

Tips to cope up with infertility struggles

1. Avoid Blame Game:

It is advised not to blame oneself or their partner for subfertility or infertility situations. It is important to realise that it is not under the couple's control all the time.

There are times when subfertility or infertility can occur due to factors which are irreversible or those which go undiagnosed even with the best of the technology available for the treatment of infertility.

There are a few underlying medical conditions that adversely impact fertility treatments and do not even have a particular cure.

2. Acknowledge your feelings:

Never hold back your feelings, don't brush them off. Being diagnosed with subfertility can be emotionally testing. But it is important to emotionally connect with your partner at this stage and avoid emotional detachment.

Try talking your heart out to each other to understand the pain regarding the fertility diagnosis and the treatment. Acknowledge their feelings at every point of fertility diagnosis or treatment as psychological support is very important at this point of time.

Do not suppress your feelings, it is absolutely okay to express your grief through crying or any other coping method.

3. Take a break

Taking a break is suggested as one of the options when the couple have a hectic schedule. This will help them to come to a better state of mind.

It will also bring a fresh and positive perspective towards the to learn more about your problem from a certified medical professional rather than googling it on the internet or seeking information from unidentified sources or comparing your experience with another couple, as they may have gone through a different diagnosis and treatment. Understanding your situation better will aid couples gain a rational perspective which will help guide their decisions better regarding starting a family.

What are the options to consider when diagnosed with Infertility?

Infertility or subfertility is more common than we think and could be caused by multiple reasons. Most of them though have the option to be diagnosed and corrected , - there are others which are harder to be cured.

There are many couples who have been diagnosed with subfertility, yet they have gone on to start a family in the future from opting for other armamentarium in infertility treatments like IUI or IVF or ICSI technologies. There are other ADVANCED procedures apart from these available as well (PICSI, AI SCORING).

Other 3rd party treatments include options like surrogacy, donor sperms, donor egg use ; opting for procedures like ERA, preimplantation genetic testing for genetic diagnosis and screening etc.

There are other procedures like CASA, MACS which help in identifying best of sperms as well.

In the process of IVF or ICSI, fertilization takes place outside the body, after selecting the best quality sperms and eggs. Good embryos are made and transferred to the womb of the woman, which when implanted results in a pregnancy.

Seek professional support

It is important to not to be hesitant to ask for help from a professional psychological counsellor. It is suggested to either consult a counselor individually or together as a couple.

Even family counselling at some stage of advanced fertility treatments are helpful.

A counselor will help the couple and their families understand that they are not alone in this and there are many people in the world who have conceived by exploring other fertility options and have happily started their families with a baby.

When someone has been diagnosed with infertility or subfertility it is important to make time for one's own mental wellbeing and to embrace a better state of mind. Once they are in a positive state of mind, then they can venture out to explore their options by consulting a medical professional who will provide you with the best possible advice according to your situation.

Fertility Journey can be short or long until the goal of live baby is reached; It can be very taxing; Hence, it becomes important to care about mental health as much as a physical health.

The aim of psychological counseling and support is to keep the fertility journey as less frustrating as possible.

Times in which a medical professional's advice is required are

The couple has been trying for more than a year to conceive without success

Age 30 and more

They have had 3 or more miscarriages

Sexual dysfunction exists

Female partner has no periods, irregular or heavy periods

Any of the partner has chronic medical condition like diabetes, hypertension ,genetic disorders ,heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, thyroid, etc.

Unexplained infertility

Basic fertility tests are abnormal

The women is known to have fibroids, endometriosis, ovarian cysts

The man is known to have low sperm counts

Conclusion

Most of the underlying conditions of subfertility/ infertility in a man or a woman can be treated by a professional fertility physician with basic or advanced treatments, either by medical or surgical intervention or a combination of both.

In case you have been diagnosed with infertility, you can seek the help of a fertility specialist who will be able to guide you.

The article is contributed by Dr. Madhupriya, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Chennai.

