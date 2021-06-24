Doctors are seeing a sharp rise in endometriosis (a multi-system disorder) cases with many women complaining of painful menstruation cramping painful sex constipation loose motions bloating back pain leg pain pain while urinating pain while passing stools and rectal bleeding. But there are also many women who are asymptomatic and some suffer in silence due to the lack of awareness. About 25 % of endometriosis cases suffer from fertility issues but more than 90% suffer from pain according to Dr. Abhishek Mangeshikar Consultant Laparoscopic and Robotic Gynaecologist ACI Cumball Hill Hospital Mumbai. He explained - Endometriosis affects girls and women