A Guide For Men Undergoing IVF Procedure

Can they separate what is most important from what is more luxuriant when looking for the best places to complete this procedure?

It is important to involve fathers in conversations around infertility and its treatments. Below are certain things men who are thinking of opting for IVF pregnancy need to know.

Going through fertility issues can be a daunting prospect, particularly for men who are usually left out of conversations around fertility, assisted reproduction, childbirth and parenting in general. Usually, women are the target audience for information around IVF procedures and pregnancy. But it is essential to remember that infertility is not just a woman's issue. At least one third of the cases are due to male infertility.

Men usually take up the role of the silent but stoic supporter of their partner and fail to absorb the impact infertility has on them. It is very natural to feel sadness and shock when they find the diagnosis. They often feel helpless and uncomfortable to talk about effect the whole experience has on them.

But times are changing, and it is important to involve fathers and engage them in conversations around infertility and its treatments. Everyone's experience of infertility is different but being aware of certain basic things will help men be mentally and physically prepared for their journey. It will also help them support their partners better

TRENDING NOW

Below given are certain points men need to know, if they are thinking of opting for the procedure.

What does IVF involve?

IVF stands for In vitro fertilisation. It is a procedure where a woman's eggs and a man's sperm are combined together in a lab to achieve fertilisation. The fertilised eggs are then monitored for a few days to form embryos. When embryos are formed, they will be implanted into the woman's uterus to hopefully achieve a pregnancy.

Coming to terms with the diagnosis

When the cause of the couple's fertility issues is male factor, it can leave the man feeling incredibly guilty. They may feel that their partner has to undergo all sorts of treatments because of them. They often feel their masculinity is being questioned. Depending on where they come from and the culture they belong to, providing sperm samples and undergoing tests may prove to be uncomfortable for them

You may like to read

But they must remember the fact that infertility is like any other health issue and there are treatments available. It is helpful if they don't bury their feelings and talk about it. They should consult their doctor or a qualified therapist. Opening up will help them realise that they are not alone. In fact, men speaking about their issues, will encourage other men to speak up as well. This will help in normalise the conversation around male infertility.

Preparing for the procedure

It is not only important to be physically fit, but also mentally prepared for IVF. Men must bring certain lifestyle changes in order to increase the chances of success of the process. They should start eating a nutritious diet, exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, quit drinking and smoking at least three months before the treatment begins.

Apart from this, ask your fertility specialist, what the procedure would involve so you are mentally ready. The waiting game in IVF can be stressful and you will feel anxious about the results. It is better to have a support system so that you and your partner feel you can lean on others help and guidance.

During the process

Men may feel their role is only limited to providing the sperm, but this is far from true. Your partner still requires you every step of the way. Make the time to accompany her to the appointments, so you are involved in the process. You can also read up on the procedure and do your own research, many fertility clinics give the couple reading materials to help them understand the process. Ask questions to the doctors, ask your partner what kind of support she requires. Being involved is the best help you can give her.

Be hopeful, take care of yourself and your partner

Infertility can be stressful and overwhelming. There will be moments when you will feel anxious, worried, irritated and agitated. You may feel talking about this to your partner will overburden them. But you must remember she is the one who will understand exactly what you are going through. Be kind to yourself, take time to do the things you enjoy as a couple, do not let the issue of infertility consume your day-to-day life. Taking small steps for self-care are very essential.

IVF has helped several couples achieve the dream of parenthood and continues to do so to this very day. Gaining knowledge about the procedure will help men rule out any misconceptions they may have about the process and help them fulfil their wish of fatherhood.

The article is contributed by Dr. Rohit Gutgutia, Medical Director at Nova IVF Fertility, Eastern India.

RECOMMENDED STORIES