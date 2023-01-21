Common causes of female infertility in India: Infertility is a global problem. However, in reality, 40% of infertility is due to male factors, 40% due to female factors, and 20% due to both. Causes of female infertility by Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and Infertility Specialist from Mother's Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi:
Endometriosis is primarily found in young women aged 25 and 40. Endometriosis occurs when the endometrium, which usually lines the inside of the womb, is found instead on the outside, most commonly on the ovaries and the top of the vagina. This induces a chronic inflammatory reaction that causes internal scarring, pelvic pain, painful periods, painful intercourse, and infertility.
Fibroids: Fibroids are common in women. Most of the time, fibroids present as numerous tumours and do not produce symptoms or need treatment. Still, in rare instances, they may be cancerous (about 1 in 1,000 removed fibroids in women in their reproductive years show signs of cancer).
Thyroid: According to the Indian Thyroid Society, about 70% of women with PMS have thyroid dysfunction, possibly resulting in infertility. In addition, ovulation and fertility are also impacted by abnormal thyroid function since the thyroid hormones regulate cellular processes.
Blockage in the fallopian tube: Fallopian tubes are needed for transmitting eggs and sperm. When there is a tube blockage in one area or perhaps on each side, natural pregnancy is not possible. This blockage might be because of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease: Although PID can often be treated quickly and effectively, it can lead to infertility if left untreated. It's estimated that about 1 in every ten women with PID becomes infertile due to the condition.
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): Polycystic ovaries contain many harmless cysts up to 8mm in size. Often in PCOS, these sacs cannot release an egg, meaning ovulation doesn't occur.
Alcohol and smoking: Secondhand smoke also may affect female fertility.