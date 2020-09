Struggling to have a baby? You’re not alone. According to estimates, about 15 percent of couples are infertile. Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive even after a year of trying or unprotected sex. If you can get pregnant but keeps having miscarriages or stillbirths, it’s also referred to as infertility. Also Read - Have trouble conceiving? Add these foods to your diet to boost fertility

Infertility may be due to an issue with either you or your partner, or a combination of factors that prevent pregnancy. Male infertility and female infertility each account for approximately 1/3 of all cases, while a combination of both male and female factors account for the rest.

The most common causes of female infertility include age, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), problems with ovulation, damage to fallopian tubes or uterus, or problems with the cervix. Causes of male infertility include pituitary gland disorders, gonad disorders, low sperm count and poor quality sperm.

Infertility is something that is difficult to accept and overcome. But sometimes we make things harder on ourselves unconsciously. Here are a few things that you should stop doing if you’re struggling with infertility.

Stop Blaming Yourself

You can’t control most of the factors that cause infertility. So stop blaming yourself. It is only going to make things worse. Instead, focus your energy on the positive steps you can take to move forward or tackle the problem.

Don’t Wait for a Miracle to Happen

If you have been able to conceive even after trying for more than a year, it’s time to see a doctor. Some couples, however, keep trying on their own and wait for a miracle to happen. It is very important to get fertility testing done to find out the exact cause.

Because some causes of infertility may worsen with time. That means your chances may be quickly disappearing while you’re waiting for a miracle.

Stop Feeling Hopeless

It’s important that you give yourself time to grieve and heal from the trauma of infertility. But at the same it’s important to remain optimistic and hopeful. Remember you can still become parents even if you can’t give birth to a child yourself. There are other possibilities: you can use such as an embryo donor, egg donor, or sperm donor, or adopt a child. Many couples even choose to live childfree and they lead happy, normal lives.

Stop ignoring yourself

Coping with infertility can be overwhelming, but it’s important to focus on self-care throughout this time. Take time for yourself even when things seem too difficult. Remember the healthier and happier you are, the less debilitating your infertility journey will be.

Stop making that two-week calculation

If you’re having difficulty conceiving, you may start calculating your life in two-week increments: waiting for two weeks for ovulation, and another two weeks to take a pregnancy test. Try to live beyond the two-week wait craziness.

Stop sleeping with your partner just for conceiving

Infertility can make you feel less interested in sex. When sex is done solely with the purpose of conceiving, your relationship with your partner is not going in the right way. Your sex life is not only about having a baby, it can help relieve stress and make you feel better again. So, find ways to reignite the romance and improve your sex life while trying to conceive.