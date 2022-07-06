5 Misconceptions Around Infertility That Need To Be Eradicated

Irregular periods aren't always a sign of infertility. Five common myths about infertility busted here.

Infertility is a worldwide problem that affects anything from 60 million to 168 million people. Despite having so many cases around the world and so much medical and technological advances in the field of fertility treatment, there are still many myths concerning infertility. Understanding some of the prevalent fallacies about fertility will assist in overcoming the problem of misconceptions that plague the issue.

What is infertility?

While there is no common definition of infertility, a couple is deemed clinically infertile if they have not conceived after at least 12 months of unprotected sexual activity. However, then an actual rule couples should take medical help sooner in cases of women over the age of 35, history of irregular periods, and fibroids, endometriosis, males with history of surgery, infection or trauma to the genitals. In 90 per cent of cases, the cause can be identified, and 50-70 per cent of the time, adequate treatment will result in conception.

5 Common misconceptions about Infertility

1. Infertility is only women's fault

Infertility affects both men and women in equal ratio. In around one-third of cases, the male partner is responsible for infertility, another one-third will be female partner, and the other one-third is commonly a combination of both. Pregnancy concerns frequently focus on women, yet it takes two to tango. Infertility affects men and women equally.

2. You need to put in more effort or try harder

This misconception focuses solely on what occurs between the sheets, but there's a lot more to fertility than just sex. Advising couples to work harder can be depressing and, in the end, ineffective.

There are some things we can't control, and infertility is one of them. Most of the couples who receive infertility treatment, succeed in getting pregnant.

This misconception that the couple is not trying enough can be especially depressing for men and women who feel as if they're giving up if they can't bear the physical, financial, or psychological toll of infertility. Success isn't always a direct result of effort. Couples shouldn't have to feel as if they aren't giving it their all.

3. A man is not sterile if he can ejaculate

Male infertility isn't as simple as it appears. Most males who are experiencing infertility show no evidence of the problem. The cause can be a low sperm count, which is what most people think of, but sperm motility and shape (morphology) also play a role. Men with physically demanding occupations or who take certain medications may have reduced sperm count, and disorders like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking might affect the morphology of sperm.

4. Infertility is linked to an irregular menstrual cycle

Menstrual cycles that are irregular are rather common. If a woman has irregular periods, it does not mean she is infertile. The delicate balance of hormones that control the menstrual cycle can be disrupted by PCOD, thyroid and prolactin disorder, sleep interruptions, stress levels, and exercise regimens. However, if you're concerned about irregular cycles, see your doctor as soon as possible, especially if it's been more than three or four months since your last period.

5. Infertility is a condition that cannot be cured

Improved medical technologies have made diagnosing infertility issues easier to a large extent. Once the cause of infertility has been identified, we can start treatment for the patient that is tailored to their specific circumstances and moves them closer to becoming a parent. In truth, medical therapy such as medication treatment, surgical repair of reproductive organs, and assisted reproductive technologies such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) etc. can treat most of the infertile patients.

Conclusion

The absence of accurate information on the basic facts of infertility from the right source can often cause panic and uncertainty. There are numerous other infertility myths that most infertile couples encounter daily. However, for accurate information and guidance on infertility or pregnancy-related difficulties, you should see your fertility specialist, who will be able to guide you and ease your worries.

The article is contributed by Dr Rajitha Yarlagadda, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, RR Nagar, Bangalore.