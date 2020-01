Increasing infertility in both men and women have become a major concern these days. Infertility is said to affect approximately 15% of all couples globally, and male factors are responsible for 40% to 50% of these fertility issues. Problems with sperm, including a low sperm count and poor sperm quality, are common causes of infertility in men. Low sperm count, also called oligospermia, means your semen contains fewer sperm than normal. That is if you have fewer than 15 million sperm per milliliter of semen. Several factors can cause low sperm count, including health issues, medications, overexposure to certain environmental elements, lifestyle choices, genetics, etc. Here is 5 things that reduce sperm count in men.

Drug use

Anabolic steroids, which are taken to stimulate muscle strength and growth, can cause the testicles to shrink and reduce sperm production. Cocaine or marijuana use can affect the number and quality of your sperm.

Alcohol use

Alcohol, even in moderate amounts, can affect the sexual health of both men and women. In men, drinking alcohol can lower testosterone levels and cause decreased sperm production. Heavy drinking can lead to shrinking of the testes, which can cause impotence or infertility. In addition, excessive drinking can cause liver disease, which can affect sperm quality.

Emotional stress

Severe or prolonged emotional stress can interfere with certain hormones needed to produce sperm and can affect your sperm count. Studies also revealed that psychological stress can affect your semen concentration, and sperm appearance and motility – its ability to fertilize an egg.

Weight

Research say that overweight and obese men are more likely than their normal-weight peers to produce lower numbers of sperm, or even no sperm at all. Obesity can directly impact sperm or cause hormone changes that reduce male fertility. According to studies, weight loss can significantly increase semen volume, concentration, and mobility, as well as the overall health of sperm.

Occupation

Certain occupations, including welding or those associated with prolonged sitting, might also increase risk of infertility. Some studies have also revealed that working on a laptop computer for long hours might increase the temperature in your scrotum and slightly reduce sperm production.