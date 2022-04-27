5 Essential Things To Look For While Choosing A Fertility Center

Finding a proper clinic is like finding a partner. Below are five essential questions you need to ask before choosing a fertility clinic.

If you have been trying to get pregnant for a while without success, a fertility clinic might be your next step in the journey towards parenthood. But you cannot just randomly go to the first one you see on a google search. Choosing a fertility clinic requires a bit of research and homework on part of the couple. Afterall going through fertility treatments is a procedure that requires extreme trust between the specialist and the couple. Finding a proper clinic is like finding a partner. Will you get along? Can you trust them? Will you be able to communicate your issues to them? While it is important for the clinicians to have expertise and knowledge, finding comfort and trust is also very essential.

Below given are five essential questions you need to ask before choosing a fertility clinic:

1. Treatments offered and success rates

Make sure the clinic offers most of the comprehensive treatments like In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and Intra Uterine Insemination. You should also look at their success rates, which is usually mentioned on their website. But do not take these at face value. Enquire in person, talk to their specialists, and understand what factors determine the success rates of the procedure.

TRENDING NOW

2. Experienced clinicians and technology used

The experience of the doctors and the support staff is one of the most important factors. A proper clinic will have highly experienced professionals not just in the form of doctors but counsellors, nurses, lab staff and even financial advisors.

There has been a lot of progress in the field of Assisted Reproductive Technology that have increased the chances of successful conception. Your clinic should have the latest technology available when it comes to tests and treatments. It will be convenient for the couple if they can provide the treatments in their premises itself. There will be some clinics with dedicated in-house staff for procedures like Blastocyst culture, Embryo scope, Cryopreservation/Vitrification for Sperms, Oocyte and embryos.

3. Financial expenditure

Your clinic should be transparent about the cost that is expected to be incurred to carry out the procedures. Fertility treatments would require you to plan out your budget. Make sure that the amount mentioned to you at the start is what you are asked to pay at the end.

You may like to read

4. Ethics and transparency in procedures

Your clinic should counsel you on what to expect during your treatments and how long will they take. This is very essential so that both your body and mind are prepared properly. They should inform you about all the risks associated. In fertility treatments, patients always look for confidentiality whether you are the patient or the donor. You should make sure to ask the clinic if they follow discretion in all their procedures. The clinic should have a reputation for following all the legal and ethical practices in Fertility treatments

5. Trust and sensitivity

Usually, couples are quite apprehensive when starting fertility treatments for the fear of being judged or shamed. Unfortunately, there is still a lot of stigma associated with fertility issues in the society. It is quite natural for people to be awkward and anxious when approaching a stranger with their most private issues. Therefore, it is highly important for the fertility clinic to be sensitive and have a psychological counsellor guiding you at every stage of the treatment. They should be extremely sensitive to your apprehensions and inhibitions.

The journey of parenthood with the assistance of assisted reproductive technology can be overwhelming for sure, but if you have the support of the right clinic, your journey can be smooth and happy.

The article is contributed by Dr. Rohit Gutgutia, Medical Director at Nova IVF Fertility, Eastern India.

RECOMMENDED STORIES