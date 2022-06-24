5 Common Signs Of Infertility In Men

Infertility affects one out of every six couples seeking to start a family. In at least half of all cases of infertility, a male factor is the primary or contributing reason.

It's not unusual for people whether men or women to show indicators of infertility. This can be upsetting because many people do not notice symptoms of infertility until they try to conceive. Infertility affects men and women equally. Women are responsible for around a third of infertility concerns, while men are responsible for the remaining third. The final third could be the result of a mix of these, other factors, or unknown causes.

Learn about the indicators of infertility in men as well as when to see a doctor, in this article.

What is infertility?

Infertility is a reproductive system disorder. If a couple has not been able to conceive after a year of frequent unprotected sexual intercourse, they are deemed infertile. It can affect both men and women. Male infertility is an indicator that the reproductive organs are not functioning properly.

How common is infertility in male?

Infertility affects one out of every six couples seeking to start a family. In at least half of all cases of infertility, a male factor is the primary or contributing reason. Infertility affects 15-20 per cent of the population, with the male component accounting for 20-40 per cent of cases. In India, the frequency is roughly 23 per cent.

5 common signs of infertility in men

1. Issues with erection maintenance

The capacity of a man to keep an erection is mostly determined by his hormone levels. Hormone levels may drop as a result, making it more difficult to conceive.

You may like to read

2. Testicles that are small and firm

Because a man's sperm is present in his testes, testicle health is essential for male fertility. Small or firm testicles may suggest a problem that should be investigated by a medical professional.

3. Swelling or discomfort in the testicles

There are a variety of disorders that can cause pain or swelling in the testicles, and many of them can lead to infertility.

4. Ejaculation problems

Inability to ejaculate, on the other hand, is a symptom that there is something wrong with the body which can hinder with your fertility.

5. Changes in sex drive

The health of a man's hormones is also linked to his fertility. Changes in virility, which are often influenced by hormones, could suggest fertility problems.

Who are at a higher risk of infertility?

Infertility is more common in some men than in others. It's possible that you'll be more likely if you:

You're at least 40 years old.

You've been exposed to high levels of radiation.

You've been exposed to environmental toxins including lead, calcium, pesticides, or mercury.

You've had varicoceles previously, which are swollen veins in the scrotum.

You're a smoker, an alcoholic or a marijuana user.

You're chubby or obese.

You're in an environment where the temperature of your testes rises. This is something that people who use a sauna, hot tub, or wheelchair on a regular basis may notice.

You've come into contact with testosterone. For low testosterone, some men require injections, implants, or topical gel.

Causes of infertility in men

Problems with the function of the testicles are the most common causes of infertility in men. Hormone imbalances, obstructions, or the absence of specific ducts in the male reproductive system are other issues. A range of factors, including lifestyle and age, influence male infertility.

In roughly 15 per cent of infertile males, a complete loss of sperm is the cause of infertility. A man's inability to make sperm is known as azoospermia. Azoospermia can be caused by a hormonal imbalance or a barrier in sperm motility.

In some cases of infertility, a guy may generate less sperm than usual. Oligospermia, or a low sperm count, is the medical term for this disorder. Varicocele, an inflated vein in the testes, is the most prevalent cause of oligospermia.

Conclusion

You're not alone if you've been diagnosed with infertility or think you might have problems conceiving in the future. In this field of assisted reproductive technologies, the medicine is constantly progressing. Make an appointment with your doctor to talk about your worries. Being infertile does not mean you cannot have a child. With proper treatment you can fulfil your dream of fatherhood.

The article is contributed by Dr. Pragya Sharma, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Patna.