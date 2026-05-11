Infertility treatment in India: Why evidence-based IVF matters for better pregnancy outcomes

Infertility treatment in India: Expert explains the importance of adopting evidence-based IVF treatment options for better pregnancy outcomes.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 11, 2026 2:51 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Kshitiz Murdia

Infertility treatment in India: Why evidence-based IVF matters for better pregnancy outcomes

Infertility is increasingly recognised as a significant public health concern, affecting millions of individuals and couples worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly one in six people experience infertility at some point in their reproductive years, highlighting the growing need for reliable fertility care and scientifically guided treatment options.

What Is In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)?

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is the most common form of assisted reproductive technology and is used in the management of patients with difficulty undergoing conception. While advances in reproductive medicine have expanded the possibilities for people seeking to conceive, the complexity of fertility treatment also makes it essential that clinical decisions are guided by strong scientific evidence. Promoting evidence-based IVF practices is therefore critical not only for improving treatment outcomes but also for strengthening trust between patients and healthcare providers.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, Managing Director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, explained that evidence-based medicine refers to the careful use of the best available scientific research, combined with clinical expertise and patient needs, to guide treatment decisions. In the context of IVF, this means that diagnostic methods, treatment protocols, and laboratory technologies should be supported by well-designed clinical studies, systematic reviews, or long-term outcome data. Such an approach prioritizes patient safety and improve clinical outcomes, offering actionable insights into poor ovarian responders (POR) diagnosis and treatment protocols.

The genetic code.

IVF Add-Ons: Do They Really Improve Fertility Treatment Success?

One area where evidence of clinical effectiveness is particularly important is the use of IVF "add-ons". These refer to additional tests or laboratory techniques that may be offered alongside standard IVF procedures with the aim of improving treatment outcomes. Examples include time-lapse imaging of embryos, assisted hatching, EmbryoGlue and sperm DNA testing.

Studies examining commonly used IVF add-ons have found that although technological innovation continues to expand in reproductive medicine, not every new intervention provides clear benefits for patients. Although ART technology has continued to evolve, not all IVF add-ons integrated into practice have convincing evidence of clinical effectiveness, and many increase the financial burden of fertility care. This highlights the importance of carefully evaluating emerging technologies before integrating them into routine clinical practice.

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Encouraging transparency in fertility care is therefore an essential component of building trust. When patients receive clear information about the scientific evidence behind different treatment options, they are better equipped to make informed decisions about their care. Open discussions about success rates, potential risks, and the quality of available research help create a more collaborative relationship between clinicians and patients.

IVF process infographic presentation.

How Clinical Guidelines Strengthen Evidence-Based IVF Practices

Professional guidelines and clinical recommendations also play an important role in promoting evidence-based IVF. Certain reproductive medicine organisations now rely on structured frameworks to assess the strength of scientific evidence and develop treatment guidelines. For example, The Indian Fertility Society developed comprehensive evidence-based guidelines for the diagnosis and management of POR. Key outcomes include efficacy, safety, and patient-related measures and recommendations were formulated based on the strength of evidence, benefit-harm balance, feasibility, stakeholder acceptability, and resource implications.

Ultimately, reproductive healthcare depends on maintaining a strong foundation of scientific integrity. As fertility treatments continue to evolve, ongoing research, clinical trials, and transparent reporting of outcomes will remain essential. By prioritising evidence-based practices, the fertility care community can ensure that innovation translates into meaningful improvements for patients.

Promoting evidence-based IVF is therefore not only about advancing medical science but also about reinforcing confidence in reproductive healthcare systems. When patients know that their treatment is grounded in reliable scientific evidence, it fosters greater trust, supports informed decision-making, and ultimately contributes to safer and more effective fertility care.

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