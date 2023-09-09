Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Infertility is a very complicated and disheartening issue impacting approximately15% of hopeful couples trying to conceive. Childless couples often feel like outsiders in their own social circles. It can be challenging to relate to friends and family members who have kids when you do not. If you are part of a childless couple, you might feel like you have nothing in common with your friends who are parents. Furthermore, if you have already had an unsuccessful IVF procedure, it adds to your stress and disappointment. Fortunately, frozen embryo transfers (FETs) have become much more successful in recent years, making them a more and more common option to consider before starting a new IVF (in vitro fertilization) cycle.
In this article, India's renowned infertility specialist Dr Hrishikesh Pai explains why a frozen embryo transfer may be better than a fresh embryo transfer. Dr Pai is associated with Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, D Y Patil Hospital, Navi Mumbai, and Fortis Hospitals in New Delhi, Gurugram & Chandigarh
Frozen embryo transfer (FET) is a process in which embryos created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) and frozen for later use are thawed and transferred to the uterus.
The frozen embryos could be yours, or from donor cycle, which you save for future use in case the IVF procedure is unsuccessful or because you plan to have more children in the future.
Many young women who wish to preserve their healthy young eggs for future use also have their eggs cryopreserved
This is a way to preserve their fertility until their career goals are achieved or when they find a partner with whom they wish to start a family.
One of the first things that people need to consider when thinking about a frozen embryo transfer is whether or not they are comfortable with the idea of having their embryos stored in a cryogenic state.
For some people, the thought of freezing their embryos is too emotionally overwhelming, and they prefer to have their embryos transferred fresh. Other people are perfectly comfortable with freezing their embryos and view it as simply another way to ensure that they will have a successful pregnancy.
Another thing people need to consider when thinking about a frozen embryo transfer is the financial cost. Fresh embryo transfers are typically more expensive than frozen embryo transfers, so people need to factor that into their decision-making process.
If you are considering a frozen embryo transfer treatment in India, please consult an expert fertility specialist, to see if you are a good candidate.
Not everyone is a good candidate for this type of procedure, so it is essential to get professional guidance before making any decisions.
FET now has greater live birth rates, fewer miscarriages, and healthier kids, thanks to substantial advancements in freezing procedures in recent years. The FET procedure has surpassed the rate of success of fresh embryo transfer.
Infertility can be a difficult situation to cope with. Wanting to have a child but being unable to can make you feel lonely and stressed. You feel left out and down about your situation when all your friends are out with their kids. You might feel like they can no longer relate to you or understand your life now that they have kids.
It is easy to feel like you are missing out on one of the best parts of life. This can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness even if you are part of a happy and supportive relationship yourself.
Frozen embryo transfer (FET) is a promising option if you struggle with infertility. It is less invasive than other ART procedures and has a relatively high success rate. In addition, FET is much less expensive than other fertility treatments. You can increase the likelihood of pregnancy per egg retrieval, reducing the need for additional cycles and ultimately saving time and money.
