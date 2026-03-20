Infertility stigma in India: Reasons why millions of couples still suffer in silence

HumFitTohIndiaHit: Expert notes that fertility in both men and women can be improved through a balanced diet, regular moderate exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding harmful habits like smoking and excessive alcohol.

HumFitTohIndiaHit: In a world where parenthood has often been viewed as an achievement, there are millions of couples who are still fighting a silent and lonely battle against a phenomenon called infertility. Even though awareness about medical conditions affecting fertility and reproductive healthcare goes by at a very fast pace, the stigma of infertility remains very deeply rooted. The inability to conceive is not only a medical issue but also an emotional burden, social stigma and sometimes it even leads to a broken relationship.

Infertility stigma in India

This burden of stigma is further aggravated by cultural demands and traditional beliefs that put disproportionate blame on the women in such a way that male infertility is never considered at all. The issue of infertility continues to be mistaken in most families as a personal failure causing couples to delay seeking medical assistance or even avoid it altogether due to the fear of being judged. The silence continues whether in urban cities or in rural communities because of myths, ignorance or lack of access to reliable information. Consequently, many couples are forced to walk the complexities of infertility not only through tough living conditions but also the ugliness of social judgement which results in preferring to endure the pain privately.

It's #WorldHealthDay To achieve #HealthForAll, everyone needs access, without discrimination, to the health services they need without suffering financial hardship. We can and must build a fairer, healthier for everyone, everywhere. https://t.co/a163IKtUtcpic.twitter.com/7zx289z3lj World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 7, 2021

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As we step closer to celebrating World Health Day 2026 which annually falls on April 7, Healthsite spoke to Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, to understand the reasons why millions of couples still suffer in silence due to infertility. Let's take a closer look:

Why is infertility so stigmatized even in the context of the increasing medical awareness in Indian society?

Dr. Murdia: Indian society has remained very stigmatized with infertility as parenthood is very much interwoven with the social identity, family needs, and the idea of satisfaction after marriage. The birth of children is the standard and the milestone so in situations where conception is not easy, people and partners suffer emotional trauma, as well as social stigma.

There has been an increase in medical consciousness and lack of understanding in the population. Infertility is not necessarily discussed as a medical condition and is mostly shrouded in silence, indecisiveness and judgment, which makes it more isolating.

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Another major contributing factor is misinformation since most people attribute infertility to shame, failure in their lives or lifestyle rather than the medical problem that is capable of affecting anyone. This perception gap prevents the discussion and procrastinates the request of emotional and clinical help.

Why are women the first to be blamed when medical statistics indicate that male infertility is equally widespread?

Dr. Murdia: Social conditioning in India has traditionally positioned infertility as a female issue and this has given society a perception that the failure to conceive is women's fault. Historically, the public discourse and awareness campaigns as well as female fertility have been mainly involved, whereas the topic of male reproductive health has been less discussed.

Most men might not even have a complete idea of their reproductive schedules further restricting early detection or treatment of male infertility. This mix of cultural discourse, lack of knowledge and historical focus on women has helped to create a disproportionate amount of stigma on women even when medical evidence indicates that male factors are the cause of a great number of infertility cases. The solution to this imbalance is to provide more education and free discussion of fertility among both sexes.

How damaging is the silence and secrecy of infertility on the mental health of a couple?

Dr. Murdia: Medically, infertility has a great psychological impact on couples due to the culture of silence and secrecy surrounding the issue. Hiding fertility issues tends to increase the sense of isolation, stress and emotional pressure making it more difficult to digest the experience and find support.

Studies have shown that women experiencing infertility can experience mental distress on an equal level as cancer or hypertension patients. The emotional experience may include sadness, frustration, anxiety and being overwhelmed. In situations when couples cannot discuss their hardships both in their circle and with medical staff, the absence of communication may contribute to the increased pressure on the psyche which can also influence the overall state of wellbeing and informed choices regarding treatment.

Are there any differences in the social and medical approach to infertility in urban and rural India?

Dr. Murdia: In India, healthcare professionals are increasingly spreading fertility services to small towns to deal with an alarming drop in the birth rate in the country. Although major cities used to take a leading role in the market, stresses and environmental factors related to lifestyle are currently causing an increase in infertility cases in rural and semi-urban areas.

The major clinical chains are establishing dozens of new branches in Tier-II and Tier-III to help ensure that the advanced reproductive technology is more affordable and available to the local residents. This growth strategy will remove the high prices and transportation difficulties that come with travelling to metropolitan centers in order to have long term treatment.

How often do men hesitate to undertake male infertility tests? What role does masculinity or social conditioning have?

Dr Murdia: Males often hesitate to perform fertility testing; the force behind such unwillingness is due to the lack of awareness and social norms. The concept of a biological clock and reproductive health are largely unknown to many men. They visit a urologist or infertility specialist when the problem becomes too serious. Cultural values also add to this unwillingness as they put the emphasis in fertility on women and allow believing that conception is primarily a task of women.

If you could change one mindset or social behaviour in India regarding infertility what would it be and why?

Dr. Murdia: The notion that infertility is to be ashamed of when it should have been viewed as a medical condition that should be addressed in a timely manner is one of the mindsets that has to change in India. This would also aid in de-mythicizing that it is the duty of a woman only and get people educated on the fact that fertility can be a problem affecting both partners.

Couples can make it easier when they go through it jointly, consulting with the doctors and counselling each other which helps to relieve emotional strain and establish closer support between the couples. By embracing infertility as a health problem, society will be able to get beyond stigma, superstitions and blame and establish the environment in which couples are not afraid to openly pursue treatment and have an equal emphasis placed on their emotional and medical needs.

What are some key things that people should know to boost the fertility in women and men?

Dr Murdia: Improving fertility in both women and men comes down to a few key lifestyle habits that support reproductive health. Eating a balanced and nutrient-rich diet is important for women to benefit from folic acid, Vitamin B12, and Omega-3s. While men can improve sperm health with antioxidant and zinc-rich foods. It's also helpful for both partners to cut back on processed foods, trans fats and excess sugar.

Regular moderate exercise for about 150 minutes a week can support hormonal balance but overdoing it can have the opposite effect. Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol and caffeine is equally important. Maintaining a healthy weight and getting 7 to 8 hours of good-quality sleep each night also play a big role. Lastly keeping an eye on nutrient deficiencies such as Vitamin D and addressing them in time can further support both egg and sperm health, improving overall fertility.

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