Infertility More Prevalent In Delhi: Know Why Cases Of Diminished Ovarian Reserve Are Rising

Cases of infertility are rising in the country, with Delhi being the worst-hit state. The reason behind the rise is believed to be diminished ovarian reserve. Everything you need to know.

With a total fertility rate of 1.5, Delhi has the lowest fertility rate among Indian states, much lower than the national average (2.2). One of the biggest factors to lower fertility rates in urban women is the growing problem of low egg reserve. Here's everything you need to know about diminished ovarian reserve and why cases of infertility are rising in the country.

Reasons For Low Fertility Rate

Some of the key reasons for this condition are stress, pollution, exposure to pesticides, and addiction to smoking and alcohol. According to a recent study, one out of every two women who were unable to conceive had low egg reserve. Earlier, it was a problem that emerged with the growing age, however that has changed. Low egg reserve is a prevalent concern among today's young girls, with women as young as 27 years old failing to conceive as a result.

Consider the case of a young woman named Kajol (name changed) who had given up hope of ever becoming a mother after two failed IVF blastocyst transfers (implantation of the embryo in the uterus). She had been dealing with primary infertility for the past eight years and was diagnosed with a low Anti-M llerian Hormone (AMH) concentration, a sign that indicates how many viable egg cells a woman still has. Donor eggs are almost usually necessary in these cases because the woman's body does not produce enough eggs to be retrieved. During an ultrasound, Kajol was also diagnosed with a very low Antral Follicle Count (AFC), which further dashed hopes.

Ovarian Rejuvenation therapy, commonly known as ovarian PRP was used, to let Kajol become a biological mother of a daughter, putting an end to their wait.

Process Of Ovarian Rejuvenation Therapy

Ovarian PRP is a quick and easy procedure that improves the organ's ability to generate eggs. This is critical for women with low AMH, because the typical stimulation of the ovaries during IVF may not produce the optimum results. Preparing the ovaries and then stimulating them boosts the odds of retrieving high-quality eggs and, as a result, higher-quality embryos. To generate platelet-rich plasma (PRP), we drew around 5ml of blood, spun it, and added reagents the entire procedure took about 20 minutes. The PRP was then injected into the ovaries at least twice during the menstrual cycle's first 14 days. In the following cycle, we stimulated her ovaries for eggs and discovered that ovarian PRP worked for her.

Two grade-1 blastocysts were generated through intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and frozen embryo transfer was performed in the following cycle, with the implant being successful on the first try. Nuchal translucency scan, dual marker, and non-invasive prenatal testing were all normal during antenatal screening.

Who Faces This Problem The Most?

Kajol is one of many women who have struggled to conceive for years due to a low egg reserve. With reproduction rates on the decline, egg freezing is more important than ever for women. This procedure allows a woman to plan her pregnancy without having to worry about becoming infertile in her 30s.

More Awareness Is Needed

As a result of increased awareness, the number of young women opting to freeze their eggs is increasing. Since the last year, we have seen a lot of women under 35 who elected to freeze their eggs. This is a safe and trustworthy option for any woman, whether she is married, single, or in a relationship. The eggs can be kept for up to ten years and then thawed and fertilized whenever she desires.

(The article is contributed by Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder & Director, Seeds of Innocence and Genestrings Diagnostics)

