Sexual health and reproductive journey is something that unfolds in context and conjunction with another individual. And just as becoming a parent involves the coming together of two individuals – both emotionally and physically the inability to conceive and parent a child is something for which that both of the entities ought to share equal responsibility. Given that it cannot be measured in silos of an individual’s life it is always a culmination of two individuals that is required. Over the decades the thought process of our society has undergone a change but still in many places the prevailing view