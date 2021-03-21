Sexual health and reproductive journey is something that unfolds in context and conjunction with another individual. And just as becoming a parent involves the coming together of two individuals – both emotionally and physically, the inability to conceive and parent a child is something for which that both of the entities ought to share equal responsibility. Given that it cannot be measured in silos of an individual’s life, it is always a culmination of two individuals that is required. Also Read - Egg freezing on rise in India: Is it the best choice to make? Know the pros and cons

Over the decades, the thought process of our society has undergone a change, but still, in many places, the prevailing view is that the male partner has a greater say in sexual and reproductive rights, while the female partners have to bear a greater responsibility and cost of infertility. This inverse duality isn’t just wrong but it couldn’t be further from the truth. Both the rights and responsibilities ought to square-off equally and equitably for the relationship to work. Also Read - Mild IVF: A safer option for 37+ older women or who have low ovarian reserve

Infertility In Common In Men As Well As Women

Only when women are recognized as equal partners in sexual health & reproductive rights can we have more open & constructive conversations around infertility. Sure, women have the responsibility to bear the child for nine months and deliver them at the end of it, but that doesn’t mean they are solely responsible for conceiving the child. It takes both partners and equal measures to sow the first seeds towards parenthood. Also Read - Can you get pregnant if you suffer from endometriosis?

Also, oftentimes the causes of infertility are beyond the physiological, they are as much to deal with the emotional and lifestyle aspect. And emotional well-being ought to be pursued together as a couple rather than just as individuals.

Just look at some of the very basic numbers and the truth becomes evident as day. Data suggests that around 40% of all infertilities are specific to men, with around 8% of all men finding it difficult to father a child. In women, around 12% of all females in their reproductive age group have challenges of conception. The rate of infertility or difficulty increases with increasing age. According to the WHO, there are over 50 million couples and around 200 million individuals with challenges associated with fertility in the world. These include both genders, and in more or less an equal proportion.

Common Causes Of Infertility

Some of the common causes associated with infertility worldwide include ejaculation issues, absence or low levels of sperm, or abnormal shape (morphology) and movement (motility) of the sperm. These are all specific to men. While the same in women include – abnormalities of the ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes, and the endocrine system, among others.

IVF: A Possible Solution

All aspects considered – infertility is a much complex condition, and cannot be just simplistically dismissed as a women issue. The way forward for couples dealing with infertility is to have an open mind and an honest conversation. Which then paves way for technologies such as IVF to aid conception. Over the years IVF has transformed hundreds and thousands of lives worldwide. By specifically identifying and addressing the challenges that couples face, IVF has helped them realise their dreams of parenthood.

Technology is the bedrock for the success of IVF. Constant improvements in embryology, cryopreservation and others have played a significant role in the ever-improving results that are now possible with IVF. Constantly pushing the limits of possibilities, advancing technology has now made it possible for even the most impossible and challenging infertility conditions to be identified, and treated with a great deal of success.

(with inputs from Dr. (Col) Sandeep Karunakaran, Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility)