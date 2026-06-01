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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 1, 2026 9:18 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Ila Gupta
Infertility is not just a medical condition; it is associated with mental and physical stress as well. When couples try, but pregnancy doesn't happen as expected, they tend to blame stress, age, or hormonal issues as the major causes behind it. But fertility experts say there is another important factor that often goes unnoticed -- hidden infections.
Yes, you read that right! Some reproductive tract infections can be surprisingly silent, causing few or no symptoms in the early stages. Others may present with mild signs such as unusual vaginal discharge, pelvic pain, or discomfort that many women overlook. However, if left untreated, these infections can damage the uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes, affecting fertility and reducing the chances of conception. Recognising these warning signs early and seeking timely medical attention can play a crucial role in protecting reproductive health and improving pregnancy outcomes.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Ila Gupta, Chairperson and Chief IVF Consultant at Pristyn Care Fertility, stated that there are some hidden and dangerous forms of infections that women suffer that can directly impact one's fertility health. Here is a list that should never be ignored:
Here is a list of all the infections that are known to cause infertility and other pregnancy related complications in women:
Two of the most common, yet serious forms of infections in women that impact fertility are chlamydia and gonorrhoea. These are sexually transmitted diseases, also known as STDs, and are often cause no symptoms. Dr Gupta notes that when left untreated, these two infections can lead to severe pelvic inflammatory conditions, that can further cause fallopian tube blockage and reduce the chances of natural conception.
This is a rare condition, but in India, genital TB is an unexpectedly common cause of multiple IVF failures. As per studies, genital TB can have serious effects on the uterus lining which on the long run can prevent the embryo from implanting.
Chronic or recurrent yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis are linked to infertility. It can disrupt the vaginal balance and create an environment hostile to sperm, which can affect fertility.
This can indicate underlying issues within the pelvis and can affect fertility. "Many women keep ignoring or indulging in self-medication for years," says Dr Gupta. "This delay in seeking medical help can cost precious fertile periods."
While tracking these condition is the first step to prevent it from affecting fertility health, here are some of the warning signs that should always be looked out for:
Ensure to never ignore these signs and immediately get yourself checked by a good doctor.
In conclusion, Dr Gupta added that infections and hormones are not the only risk factors of infertility issues in women, but they are often ignored - which is why it is important to keep track of your body and listen to very small changes (signs) the body is giving you - they may be hinting towards something that requires your urgent attention.
Often, timely treatment improves fertility, but it depends on the infection and severity.
Regular gynaecological checkups and screenings can help detect infections early.
Chlamydia, Genital TB, bacterial vaginosis, and pelvic inflammatory disease are common.
Yes, infections like Chlamydia or Genital TB can reduce fertility if untreated.