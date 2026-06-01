Infertility in women: From genital TB to chlamydia - 4 types infections that can reduce your chances of conceiving

Here is how hidden infections like Chlamydia and genital TB silently impact women's fertility. Read on to understand the warning signs and other risk factors of poor sexual health in women.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 1, 2026 9:18 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Ila Gupta

Trying for a baby? Watch out for these hidden infections that can impact fertility

Infertility is not just a medical condition; it is associated with mental and physical stress as well. When couples try, but pregnancy doesn't happen as expected, they tend to blame stress, age, or hormonal issues as the major causes behind it. But fertility experts say there is another important factor that often goes unnoticed -- hidden infections.

Yes, you read that right! Some reproductive tract infections can be surprisingly silent, causing few or no symptoms in the early stages. Others may present with mild signs such as unusual vaginal discharge, pelvic pain, or discomfort that many women overlook. However, if left untreated, these infections can damage the uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes, affecting fertility and reducing the chances of conception. Recognising these warning signs early and seeking timely medical attention can play a crucial role in protecting reproductive health and improving pregnancy outcomes.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Ila Gupta, Chairperson and Chief IVF Consultant at Pristyn Care Fertility, stated that there are some hidden and dangerous forms of infections that women suffer that can directly impact one's fertility health. Here is a list that should never be ignored:

Infections That Can Affect Fertility In Women

Here is a list of all the infections that are known to cause infertility and other pregnancy related complications in women:

Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea

Two of the most common, yet serious forms of infections in women that impact fertility are chlamydia and gonorrhoea. These are sexually transmitted diseases, also known as STDs, and are often cause no symptoms. Dr Gupta notes that when left untreated, these two infections can lead to severe pelvic inflammatory conditions, that can further cause fallopian tube blockage and reduce the chances of natural conception.

Genital Tuberculosis (TB)

This is a rare condition, but in India, genital TB is an unexpectedly common cause of multiple IVF failures. As per studies, genital TB can have serious effects on the uterus lining which on the long run can prevent the embryo from implanting.

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Chronic Vaginal Infections

Chronic or recurrent yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis are linked to infertility. It can disrupt the vaginal balance and create an environment hostile to sperm, which can affect fertility.

Recurring Urinary Tract Infections

This can indicate underlying issues within the pelvis and can affect fertility. "Many women keep ignoring or indulging in self-medication for years," says Dr Gupta. "This delay in seeking medical help can cost precious fertile periods."

Warning Signs That You Shouldn't Ignore

While tracking these condition is the first step to prevent it from affecting fertility health, here are some of the warning signs that should always be looked out for:

Unusual discharge from the vagina Pain during urination, and while indulging in any type of sexual activities Spotting in between menstrual cycle periods Increased itchiness and rashes A persistent mild pain near the pelvic region

Ensure to never ignore these signs and immediately get yourself checked by a good doctor.

In conclusion, Dr Gupta added that infections and hormones are not the only risk factors of infertility issues in women, but they are often ignored - which is why it is important to keep track of your body and listen to very small changes (signs) the body is giving you - they may be hinting towards something that requires your urgent attention.

FAQs Can fertility be restored after treating infections? Often, timely treatment improves fertility, but it depends on the infection and severity. How can I detect silent infections early? Regular gynaecological checkups and screenings can help detect infections early. What are the common hidden infections in women? Chlamydia, Genital TB, bacterial vaginosis, and pelvic inflammatory disease are common. Can silent infections affect a woman’s fertility? Yes, infections like Chlamydia or Genital TB can reduce fertility if untreated.