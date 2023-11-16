Infertility In Women After 30: Why Egg Freezing is Becoming a Popular Option for Gen Z Women

The Rise of Egg Freezing Among Gen Z Women

What is making young mother opt for egg freezing? Read on to known the contributing factors to the popularity of egg freezing.

In recent years, the landscape of family planning has evolved significantly, with more and more women choosing to proactively manage their fertility through egg freezing. This practice, once primarily associated with women seeking to preserve their reproductive potential due to medical reasons, has gained popularity among young mothers who wish to extend their fertility window while focusing on their careers or other life priorities.

To understand why young mothers are opting for egg freezing these days, we spoke to Dr. Rachita Munjal, Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF, Gurugram, and Dr Nisha Bhatnagar, MBBS MD (ObGyn) and medical director at Infinite Fertility Wellness Centre.

According to Dr Munjal, the reason behind this popularity is that egg freezing gives women the freedom to decide when they're ready for motherhood. She also explains other important factors behind choosing egg-freezing by young mothers. Scroll down to learn more.

Redefining Motherhood with Egg Freezing

Egg freezing, also known as oocyte cryopreservation, is a process that involves the retrieval, freezing, and storage of a woman's eggs for future use. The primary goal is to offer women greater control over their reproductive timeline and the flexibility to start a family when the time is right for them.

Egg-freezing is a game-changer for today's women, offering a new outlook on family planning. It's like a secure policy that offers assurance and long-term coverage. Experts see it as a positive step towards freedom of choice for young women and couples who want to delay parenthood. Instead of feeling pressured by time, egg freezing gives women the freedom to decide when they're ready for motherhood.

Some of the many factors contributing to the rising popularity of egg freezing among young mothers are discussed below.

Career Advancement

Many women today are actively pursuing their careers, and the demands of professional life can often clash with the ideal childbearing age. Egg freezing provides the assurance that they can pursue their career goals without compromising their ability to have children in the future.

Motherhood

Social and cultural changes have led to a trend of delayed motherhood. Women are waiting longer to start a family, which can result in a decline in natural fertility. Egg freezing serves as a safeguard against age-related fertility decline.

Partner Readiness

Not all women may have found the right partner to start a family with when they are in their prime reproductive years. Egg freezing ensures that they can still have biological children when they meet a suitable partner.

Health Reasons

Certain medical conditions or treatments like chemotherapy can adversely affect a woman's fertility. Egg freezing is a proactive approach to preserving fertility before undergoing medical interventions.

'It's Not Just A Scientific Solution; It's a Shift In How We See Motherhood'

"It's not just a scientific solution; it's a shift in how we see motherhood. Society is changing, and so is the idea of when it's the right time to have kids. Egg-freezing is a welcome start to this change. It's about being proactive, taking control, and embracing the idea that there's no one-size-fits-all timeline for starting a family. In a world where careers, personal growth, and love don't always follow a set schedule, egg-freezing is a valuable tool in helping women sync up their life plans with their family plans," says Dr Nisha Bhatnagar.

Preserving Possibilities: Gen Z Women Embrace Egg Freezing as a Path to Future Fertility

Egg freezing is empowering women to take control of their reproductive futures, offering them the opportunity to balance career and family planning. Young mothers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of this technology, and it provides them with a reassuring option to preserve their fertility. However, making informed decisions about egg freezing requires careful consideration, consultation with healthcare professionals, and a clear understanding of the process's advantages and limitations. This growing choice for young moms exemplifies the evolving landscape of reproductive medicine, where science and technology collaborate to support women in achieving their desired family planning goals.