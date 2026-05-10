Infertility explained: Trying to conceive but not getting pregnant? Expert reveals the hidden causes

What causes infertility in men and women? Read on to know why sometimes couples struggle to conceive even after getting everything right!

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 10, 2026 10:27 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sarabpreet Singh

Not able to conceive even after trying? Understand what is going wrong!

For couples around the world struggling to grow their families, understanding infertility and how its many aspects impact their bodies can be a daunting task. Contrary to popular belief, both men and women can suffer from this medical condition that affects an estimated 1 in 6 couples globally. Female infertility accounts for roughly one-third of all infertility cases, with an equal one-third being attributed to male factors and the final third being a combination of both or unexplained.

The conception and birth of a child is a shared journey between a couple, one where the ups-and-downs should be understood well so that it empowers them with the right knowledge to seek a solution.

In this article, Dr. Sarabpreet Singh, Head, Clinical Embryology & Andrology, Department of Reproductive Medicine, Artemis Health Institute, Gurgaon and the Director, The Fertilis Academy, helps us understand the underlying hidden triggers that can lead to infertility in men and women.

Stages of pregnancy.

How Pregnancy Happens: Understanding the Fertility Process

Most couples, especially in rural India, don't realise that conception isn't a single event but a sequence of perfectly timed steps. A woman must produce a healthy, mature egg during ovulation and the man a healthy, motile sperm. The egg must travel from the ovary to the fallopian tube to be fertilised by a sperm that has simultaneously travelled from the vagina, through the cervix and uterus.

A single sperm must successfully penetrate and fertilise the egg to create a zygote and finally, the newly formed embryo must travel down the fallopian tube into the uterus and implant into the uterine lining (endometrium), where it grows for the next nine months. A disruption at any point in this sequence can cause difficulty in conception.

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Female Infertility Causes: What Prevents Pregnancy?

The female reproductive system is a delicate ecosystem of hormones, timing, and anatomy. By far, the most common cause of female infertility is a problem in ovulation. If a woman isn't releasing an egg during her fertile period, either due to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder; Hypothalamic Dysfunction, caused by extreme physical or emotional stress and significant weight fluctuations; or Primary Ovarian Insufficiency also known as premature ovarian failure, pregnancy becomes impossible.

If ovulation occurs but the fallopian tubes are blocked or damaged, the sperm never reaches the egg. Other uterine issues like endometriosis, fibroids and polyps also hinder a sperm from reaching the egg or prevent an embryo from implanting.

Causes of male infertility.

Male Infertility Causes: What Affects Sperm Health?

In men, fertility depends entirely on how much and how regularly they produce sperm and how fast a healthy sperm swims! A low sperm count, weak sperm movement or an abnormally shaped sperm that struggles to penetrate an egg can cause obstructions in conception. Sometimes, a man who produces perfectly healthy sperm might still face difficulties due to a blockage, erectile dysfunction that makes intercourse, and subsequently conception, difficult or impossible.

For men, sperm production occurs at its optimum at low temperature which is why the testes are positioned outside the body cavity. Any heat from hot baths, saunas, or from lengthy periods of sitting with a laptop on the lap can increase scrotal temperature and possibly impair sperm count and quality. Obesity effects hormones while exposure to toxics and chemicals impairs sperm production as do smoking, drinking and using drugs. This also causes damage to sperm DNA know as Sperm DNA Fragmentation.

Infertility Diagnosis in Women: Tests Doctors Recommend

Though a diagnosis is never easy for a couple, it is the most crucial step towards a solution. Advanced diagnostic technology enables a timely fertility workup for couples allowing them the opportunity to correct the imbalances and obstacles and fulfil their dream of becoming parents.

For Women

With simple blood tests, women can measure their levels of key reproductive hormones. At-home ovulation predictor kits, basal body temperature charting, or transvaginal ultrasounds performed at the clinic can help them track ovulation dates and monitor follicle development. A specialised Hysterosalpingography (HSG) X-ray allows doctors to see into the uterine cavity through the cervix and check if the fallopian tubes are open while a transvaginal ultrasound can check for fibroids, polyps, ovarian cysts, and the thickness of the uterine lining. Sometimes, a minimally invasive laparoscopic surgical procedure allows the surgeon to check for endometriosis, scarring, or other abnormalities with a small camera inserted through an incision into the abdomen and fix issues.

Causes of infertility in women.

For Men

Diagnostic technology allows men to have their semen evaluated in labs to measure their sperm count and the movement, shape, volume, and other important parameters of their sperm. A blood test can check levels of testosterone and other hormones that control sperm production. Through a scrotal ultrasound, doctors can visualise the testes and surrounding structures to identify obstructions or other issues and genetic testing checks for chromosomal abnormalities when a very low sperm count or no sperm is found.

The advances in medical technology over the past few decades have been nothing short of revolutionary! Labs are now using Computer-Assisted Sperm Analysis (CASA) systems for more objective semen analysis and time-lapse imaging incubators to monitor embryo development without disturbing them.

IVF, ICSI and IUI: Fertility Treatments That Can Help

Techniques like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) have helped millions achieve their dream of parenthood. However, such intricate procedures cannot be successful without a pristine, controlled, and technologically advanced laboratory environment managed by a knowledgeable and expert team.

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