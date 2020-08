The novel coronavirus, which has led to the COVID-19 pandemic and shaken the whole world, is a new pathogen. Experts know very little about it so far. Though it has been found that this virus has a severe impact on people with low immunity (the older population), cardiac ailments, diabetes and other comorbidities, its effect on pregnancy isn’t yet clear. Instances of mother-to-child transmission have also been found to be negligible. However, a recent case of miscarriage in Mumbai has raised alarm among experts all over the world. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 33,87,500 as death toll reaches 61,529

Miscarriage of the Mumbai woman: What we know so far

A recent report published in medRxiv, an online resource for unpublished research papers on health, reveals that a Mumbai-based woman in her late 20s has suffered a miscarriage due to COVID-19. The report states that this woman, a security guard in a government hospital in Mumbai, was in her first trimester when her foetus died in the uterus. She came in contact with a COVID-19 patient around the 8th week of her pregnancy. However, there were no symptoms. But unfortunately, a nasopharyngeal test, conducted as a routine precautionary measure, yielded positive results and she had to be admitted to institutional isolation. Four weeks after this, a second test showed no trace of the novel coronavirus and in her nasopharyngeal tract and she was doing fine. But a routine ultrasound at the 13th week of her gestation found the foetus dead. Also Read - FDA approves widely available non-invasive ventilator for emergency use at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

Possible culprit behind the miscarriage

Doctors are of the opinion that COVID-19 had caused infection in the placenta of the Mumbai woman resulting in inflammation and foetal death. They found the novel coronavirus in her placenta, amniotic fluid and foetal membrane even though her throat and nasal tract were free from it. Placenta is a crucial organ that develops during the gestational period and is meant to provide oxygen and nutrients to the foetus while safeguarding it from infections. The inflammation, triggered by placental infection, led to a condition called ‘hydrops fetalis’, observed the doctors. This is a life-threatening condition, characterised by abnormal accumulation of fluid in the foetus. Also Read - Health Ministry recommends COVID-19 test for all tuberculosis patients: Here’s why

Mother-to-child transmission of COVID-19

A few weeks back, a study conducted jointly by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) observed that there is a possibility of the COVID-19 infection being transmitted to the foetus or newborn by the mother. Their findings suggest that infection of the placenta by the novel coronavirus could be the main culprit behind this. Placenta, according to them, harbours ACE2 receptors, the proteins that this virus relies on, in order to sneak into the human body. Researchers also found other favourite entry points of this virus in the placenta. Their findings suggest that this organ can spread the infection to the nearby areas, indicating the possibility of mother-child-transmission of COVID-19. Though further research is required to reach a conclusive opinion, the recent incident of miscarriage in Mumbai is alarming for sure. It is a direct evidence of the possibility of a foetus catching COVID-19 infection from an infected mother and its fatal consequence too.

Precautions for pregnant women

A report in the journal Science Immunology finds that pregnant women have a four times higher risk of catching the COVID-19 infection than the general population, thanks to their increased exposure to the novel coronavirus from clinics and hospitals. Well, we are not yet sure if pregnancy increases your risk of this deadly infection. But it is always better to be safe than sorry. Follow these protective measures diligently.