Importance of Healthy Uterus: Understanding Endometrial Thickness and Its Impact on Healthy Pregnancy

VERIFIED

Is Your Uterine Lining Thin? Understanding Endometrial Thickness and Its Impact on Healthy Pregnancy

Ever dreamt of cradling a baby only to discover your uterine lining isn't quite ready? Read on to know what happens to your pregnancy when you have a thinning endometrium.

The endometrium is surface tissue inside the female body that lines the uterus, or womb and consists of many glands scattered within fibrous stroma. During a woman's reproductive years, the endometrium thickens and then is shed during menstruation. The endometrium itself has a basal layer and a functional layer. Stem cells in the basal layer regenerate new cells in the functional layer. The functional layer is essential for the survival of the embryo after implantation, and an endometrium under 7 or 8 mm in thickness (known as thin- -endometrium) affects the chances of conception and increases the likelihood of problems during pregnancy.

Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Co-Founder, Indira IVF, explains in an exclusive interview with TheHealthSite.com why a healthy uterus is the bedrock of a healthy pregnancy. Scroll down to know everything that is required for a healthy pregnancy.

Endometrial Thickness and Its Role in Conception and Carrying a Healthy Pregnancy

A thin endometrium is often defined as one whose thickness is less than 7-8 mm on ultrasound, although a cut-off value of 6 mm has also been used. The endometrium should be at least 8mm thick if embryos are to be successfully implanted. For women of reproductive age, especially those with fertility problems, a thin endometrium can lead to the failure to implant a fertilized egg and thus affect fertility. Two types of thin endometrium impact pregnancy: primary and secondary. The primary thin endometrium is caused by an insufficient initial endometrial lining due to physical or hormonal abnormalities. Secondary thin endometrium, on the other hand, results from the reduction in thickness of previously normally thickened endometrial lining due to factors like previous surgery, infection, or medication.

TRENDING NOW

Causes of Thin Endometrium

Causes of a thin endometrium also include hormonal imbalance, uterine scarring, autoimmune disease, and polycystic ovary syndrome. Some studies have also demonstrated that a thin endometrium leads to lower implantation rates and lower clinical pregnancy rates in assisted reproduction cycles, as well as higher rates of miscarriage and other adverse pregnancy outcomes. Some of the impacts that a thin endometrium has on pregnancy are:

Reduced Implantation Chance

A thin endometrium (uterine lining) means it is too thin for the fertilized egg to implant itself in. This may result in a lower pregnancy rate and an increased incidence of early miscarriage.

Placental Issues

Placentation, (the formation and growth of the placenta inside the uterus to supply the required amount of blood) a necessary function of the lining, may be impaired due to a thin endometrium. This can lead to placenta previa (low-lying) and abnormal attachment, premature separation of the placenta, bleeding, and even premature birth.

You may like to read

Growth Restriction

A thin endometrium impairs fetal blood flow and nutrient supply. This causes intrauterine growth restriction, resulting in a low birth weight baby.

Preterm Birth and Early Delivery

Thin endometrium is also linked to increased risks of preterm birth and early delivery. This can have numerous effects on the mother and baby's health.

While a thin endometrium may present hurdles on the path to parenthood, understanding its complexities, recognizing its manifestations, and discovering potential interventions can equip individuals with valuable tools to navigate toward their reproductive goals. Treatment options for addressing thin endometrium and enhancing fertility potential include various approaches. Besides the treatment of thin endometrium, there are a number of ways to improve fertility potential. Hormonal treatment, consisting of a combination of estrogen and progesterone, is also employed to induce the endometrial lining to proliferate.

The other approach is the intrauterine injection of the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) with its high concentration of growth factors to help improve the thickness of the endometrium. Endometrial scratch, a minor procedural intervention, is employed to gently stimulate the growth of the endometrial lining. Furthermore, there are nutritional supplements like L-arginine and Vitamin E which can increase the endometrial thickness, which can work to improve implantation success. Moreover, lifestyle changes such as healthy eating, exercise, and stress control have a beneficial effect on endometrial health.