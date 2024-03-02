Impact Of Smoking And Alcohol On Surrogacy And Egg Donation: Breaking Unhealthy Habits

When it comes to surrogacy, one obvious challenge is the lack of control over someone else's habits and behaviour. That becomes even more challenging when pursuing surrogacy abroad. "It is vital to choose a reputable surrogacy agency to assume the role of screening the surrogate. No agency can offer 100% assurance to the surrogate actions. Still, an experienced agency has the procedures to minimise those risks," says Mr. Doron Mamet Meged, the founder of "Tammuz Family Ltd.", one of the world's largest international surrogacy agencies. Breaking unhealthy and addictive habits like smoking and drinking is difficult, but it is doable with the right strategies and support.

Surrogacy And Egg Donation

As mentioned above on the adverse effects of smoking and alcohol on surrogacy and egg donation, it is critical to overcome these bad habits before embarking on the trip. Both the intending parents and the surrogate mother or egg donor should abstain from smoking and drinking for at least three months before treatment or conception. This will boost both their general and reproductive health. Quitting smoking and drinking can also help you have a more successful pregnancy and a healthier baby.

Here are some recommendations to help you stop smoking and drinking:

Establish a clear goal and schedule for quitting. Please write down your reasons for quitting and review them whenever you feel an urge to smoke and drink. Get expert help if you need it. You can seek help and direction from your doctor, a counsellor, a therapist, or a support group. Use nicotine replacement products or pharmaceuticals to assist you in dealing with withdrawal symptoms. Avoid triggers that cause you to want to smoke or drink. This could involve specific locations, people, experiences, or emotions. Reward yourself for making progress. Celebrate your accomplishments and milestones by doing something you enjoy. Be patient and persistent. Quitting smoking and drinking may require multiple attempts and setbacks.

Do not give up on yourself or your goals. Remember that every day you go without smoking or drinking brings you closer to living a healthier lifestyle.

Conclusion

Surrogacy and egg donation are excellent alternatives to starting a family when natural conception is not an option. However, they also need a high level of responsibility and dedication from everyone involved. Smoking and alcohol use are two habits that can affect the effectiveness of these procedures as well as the baby's health. As a result, it is critical to break this habit before beginning the voyage.