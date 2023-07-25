Impact Of IVF: How Assisted Reproductive Technologies Have Transformed Family Building?

Dr Nisha Bhatnagar, Medical Director, Aveya IVF & Fertility Clinic, shares eight of the critical importance of IVF and how ART has transformed families.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a revolutionary assisted reproductive technology (ART) that has profoundly impacted families worldwide. IVF has transformed lives in various ways and has become essential in addressing fertility issues and building families. The report also stated that India's General Fertility Rate (GFR) has declined by 20%. Dr Nisha Bhatnagar, Medical Director, Aveya IVF & Fertility Clinic, shares some of the critical importance of IVF and how ART has transformed families, including:

Addressing infertility: Infertility affects millions of couples nationally. IVF provides a viable solution for individuals and couples facing difficulties conceiving naturally due to various medical conditions, such as blocked fallopian tubes, low sperm count, or other reproductive disorders. By bypassing these obstacles, IVF offers a chance for parenthood that might not have been possible otherwise.

Reducing multiple births: With advances in IVF techniques, the focus has shifted from transferring numerous embryos to single embryo transfer (SET), reducing the risk of multiple pregnancies and associated complications. This has improved the health outcomes for both mothers and babies.

Emotional and psychological benefits: For couples struggling with infertility, the success of IVF can bring immense emotional and psychological relief, alleviating stress, anxiety, and feelings of inadequacy. The joy of becoming parents through IVF can strengthen family bonds and improve overall well-being.

Overcoming genetic disorders: Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) is used with IVF to screen embryos for congenital abnormalities before implantation. This has allowed families with a history of genetic disorders to have healthy children and avoid passing on certain hereditary conditions.

Preserving fertility: For individuals facing medical treatments that may impact their fertility, such as cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, IVF offers the option of fertility preservation. Eggs or embryos can be frozen for future use, ensuring the possibility of starting a family after treatment.

Extending reproductive age: IVF has been particularly significant for women facing age-related fertility decline. Using donor or frozen eggs allows women to develop their reproductive age, giving them more time to achieve their desired family size.

Controlled ovarian stimulation: In IVF, controlled ovarian stimulation (COS) encourages the growth and maturation of multiple eggs in the ovaries. COS can help regulate hormonal imbalances and improve the chances of successful egg retrieval.

Research and medical advancements: IVF has driven significant advances in reproductive medicine and embryology. Continued research and technological improvements in ART have led to higher success rates and improved safety protocols.

In Conclusion

The importance of IVF lies not only in its medical significance but also in its ability to bring hope, joy, and new possibilities to individuals and families facing reproductive challenges. By transforming families through assisted reproductive technologies, IVF has made a remarkable impact on society, fostering inclusivity and enriching the lives of countless people worldwide.

