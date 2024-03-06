Ileana D'Cruz On Dealing With Postpartum Depression: 'Been Incredibly Tough Some Days...'

Ileana D'Cruz said she loves her amazing life, but lately it has been incredibly tough on her. (Photo: Instagram/@ileana_official)

Calling it a very "real and alienating feeling", Ileana, who welcomed her first child -- son Koa Phoenix Dolan -- with partner Michael Dolan in 2023, wrote that she has been "trying every day to work on making some time to get myself feeling better".

While pregnancy is usually a rewarding and a special journey, many women suffer from postpartum depression, which can be quite an isolating phase in their lives. The physical exhaustion from having given birth, coupled with many different emotions of motherhood can overwhelm a woman. Throwing light on her personal challenges, actor Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram to share a real and raw take on what her life has become lately. She opened up about suffering from postpartum depression in a candidly-written caption that accompanied a makeup-free selfie, in which the new mom showed a closeup of her face, her hair tied in a bun. As previously reported by TheHealthsite.com, postpartum depression may affect the mother's abilities and skills to engage in 'delicate interaction' with her child. It begins as insecurity usually within 30 days of delivery, and rapidly expands to other symptoms that include sadness or anxiousness throughout the day that often worsens in the evening.

"It's been a while since I've really taken a photo of myself or posted something here. Between being a full-time mama and keeping [the] house, I don't seem to find time for myself," Ileana began her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

The 37-year-old added that she is mostly in her pajamas with a "messy unattractive mom bun", to keep her hair away from her "munchkin's little grabby hands". "So the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn't really cross my mind."

"Truth is, it's been incredibly tough some days. Being sleep-deprived doesn't help. Definitely not trying to come across as complaining, because this darling child has been the most beautiful thing to happen to me. But, we just don't talk about postpartum depression enough," the 'Barfi!' star wrote.

Calling it a very "real and alienating feeling", Ileana, who welcomed her first child -- son Koa Phoenix Dolan -- with partner Michael Dolan in 2023, wrote that she has been "trying every day to work on making some time to get myself feeling better". "A 30-minute workout and 5-minute shower that works wonders, really. But sometimes, I can't manage that. What I'm trying to say is, I'm working on coming back here and giving you a glimpse [of] my new life now."

The actor admitted that she loves her life, as so many amazing things have happened to her lately. But, it has been an "emotionally-overwhelming journey".

You may like to read

Being Kinder To Herself

"I just haven't been one of those moms who've 'bounced back' immediately," Ileana said, adding that she is being kinder to herself and her body. "...and getting to a stronger, healthy me at my own pace."

Postpartum Depression

Around 13 per cent of women suffer from postpartum depression within one year of childbirth. It can remain undiagnosed or untreated for years due to a lack of awareness. According to a study, more than 65 per cent of mothers in Asian countries suffered from postpartum depression. These statistics are even higher if we were to include cases of stillbirths and miscarriages, and also unreported cases. The condition is accompanied by debilitating symptoms similar to clinical depression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Symptoms

The symptoms can be so generic, they are often unnoticed. Following are some common symptoms of postpartum depression:

Feeling irritable

Suffering from lack of concentration

Abnormal sleeping pattern

Feeling exhausted

Lack of motivation to take care of your child

Irritation and restlessness

Feeling hopeless or numb

Physical symptoms like muscle ache and headache

Fear of harming oneself, or the infant

Treatment

Treatment options include therapy with a psychologist or psychiatrist to plan a strategy against postpartum depression, along with doctor-prescribed medications.