Are you pregnant or planning to conceive anytime soon? When it comes to pregnancy, one needs to follow a certain set of guidelines to prevent future complications. Pregnancy brings along several other health problems and sometimes the only way which one feels right is taking medicines to reduce down the symptoms of the complications. But did you know that not all medicines are safe for a pregnant lady or for the baby? Yes, the thumb rule about taking medicines during pregnancy is to ask your doctor before grabbing those over-the-counter (OTC) medicines. Here, in this article, we will discuss some of those medicines which a pregnant woman must avoid at all cost.

What Medications Are Not Safe to Take During Pregnancy?

Doctors usually ask a pregnant woman to avoid OTC medicines during pregnancy — especially the first 3 months — because this is when the baby's organs form and it is extremely crucial.

Ibuprofen

Taking this easily available drug can affect your pregnancy and make it worse for your child. According to the studies, women who consume commonly used Ibuprofen even for just two days during the first 24 weeks of their pregnancy may reduce their daughter's number of eggs, potentially affecting their fertility in the future.

Painkillers Such As Aspirin

A pregnant woman must avoid taking pain medicines like aspirin as they can cause serious birth defects and can lead to pregnancy complications.

Absorica or Isotretinoin

This is a drug that is used by the ones who are extremely prone to acne problems. But, for a pregnant lady, this is poison. Taking this medicine during your pregnancy can raise the risk of some severe birth defects.

Arthrotec For Arthritis During Pregnancy

During your pregnancy — you should also avoid taking Arthrotec, which is commonly used by patients who are suffering from chronic joint pain due to osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis.

Do Not Take Lithium During Pregnancy

A pregnant must avoid this drug to prevent any birth defects — Lithium. This medicine is commonly used in the treatment of a bipolar disorder or bipolar depression.

Now, many pregnant women ask if they can take their daily vitamins and supplements. Coming to this, one must talk or inform the doctor before taking any medicines or pills during pregnancy. Never take any medicines or pills without informing your doctor.

For basic knowledge, experts have said that it is okay for a pregnant woman to take a multivitamin that has folic acid. Folic acid is important during your first few weeks of pregnancy. But, again make sure to inform your doctor before taking any supplements with folic acid.

During pregnancy, one should avoid medicines that contain phenylephrine or pseudoephedrine. These two ingredients can turn fatal for the baby and as well as the mother. At least for the first trimester, a pregnant woman should avoid taking medicines with these ingredients.

Another most common medicines which can invite unnecessary birth defects are the cold and cough medicines that contain guaifenesin. According to the doctors, a woman should avoid taking medicines that contain guaifenesin at least in the first trimester.

Other than medicines, a pregnant woman should also keep a good check on her diet and lifestyle to stay away from birth defects. Include more of the folate-rich foods in your diet when you are pregnant such as — lentils, asparagus, fortified cereals, etc. Also, maintain a healthy workout routine — regular exercising can help you strengthen your immunity and thus keep you away from taking medicines. Stay fit, stay healthy and enjoy your pregnancy. For more such tips — write to us in the comments section below.

Some Of The Other Tips For A Healthy Pregnancy: