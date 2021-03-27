Are you pregnant or planning to conceive anytime soon? When it comes to pregnancy one needs to follow a certain set of guidelines to prevent future complications. Pregnancy brings along several other health problems and sometimes the only way which one feels right is taking medicines to reduce down the symptoms of the complications. But did you know that not all medicines are safe for a pregnant lady or for the baby? Yes the thumb rule about taking medicines during pregnancy is to ask your doctor before grabbing those over-the-counter (OTC) medicines. Here in this article we will discuss some