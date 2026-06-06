'I thought it was stress': PCOS, endometriosis and thyroid disorders - Silent fertility warning signs women often ignore for years

PCOS and Infertility: Are you also ignoring warning signs of worsening fertility problems? Read on to know what doctor wants you to never ignore.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 6, 2026 1:10 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Richika Sahay Shukla

PCOS, Endometriosis & Thyroid Disorders: The Silent Causes Behind Delayed Fertility

There is a particular kind of patient who walks into a fertility clinic far too late. She is often in her early to mid-30s, newly married or finally ready to start a family. She arrives carrying a folder of medical reports that tells a story stretching back years: irregular periods, persistent fatigue, unexplained weight gain, and acne that never quite settled. Each symptom was investigated in isolation. No one connected them. More often than not, she was told it was stress.

The real loss is not simply the diagnosis. It is the time that slipped away while those warning signs remained visible but unaddressed. Years during which an underlying condition quietly affected reproductive health, narrowing options before fertility was ever part of the conversation.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Richika Sahay Shukla, Co-Founder and Medical Director, India IVF Fertility, explained what we all need to know about PCOS and its silent effects on our fertility scale.

What Is PCOS? Fertility Expert Explains the Common Hormonal Disorder

PCOS, also known as polycystic ovary syndrome, affects roughly one in five women in India and remains among the least recognised conditions until it starts affecting fertility.

The symptoms are plain enough. Cycles that are unpredictable. Acne that persists well into the 30s. Hair thinning at the crown. A gradual weight gain that resists explanation. A tiredness that sleep does not touch. Individually, each of these gets filed away as stress, diet, age, or just how some bodies are. Together, they point toward a hormonal disruption that, left unaddressed, quietly erodes a woman's reproductive health over years.

PCOS is particularly difficult to catch because its most consequential damage happens below the surface. Elevated androgens and insulin resistance interfere with ovulation long before a woman has any reason to think about conception. By the time she does, the window has already narrowed.

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Endometriosis Symptoms Women Should Never Ignore

Endometriosis carries a similar pattern of delayed recognition, and the cost of that delay is significant. Women who spend their 20s managing severe period pain, cancelling plans, relying on strong painkillers, losing the first two days of every cycle, are routinely told this is how periods feel. Pain of that severity, particularly when accompanied by pelvic discomfort between cycles, pain during intercourse, or unusually heavy bleeding, is a clinical signal worth pursuing.

Pain during intercourse (dyspareunia) is often misunderstood or misattributed to conditions such as vaginismus, which can lead to distress and strain in intimate relationships. In some cases, the underlying cause may be endometriosis rather than a primary sexual health condition.

Endometriosis causes tissue similar to the uterine lining to grow outside the uterus. Over time, without diagnosis or treatment, it damages the fallopian tubes and ovaries. By the time a woman seeks fertility treatment, that damage may already be significant.

Thyroid Disorders and Fertility: The Overlooked Connection

Thyroid dysfunction rounds out the picture. It presents quietly, dressed up as the kind of exhaustion that modern life excuses easily. Unexplained weight shifts, disproportionate mood changes, hair loss, and fatigue that persists regardless of rest. Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism affect ovulation, egg quality, and the uterine environment in ways that compound over time. A blood test is all it takes to identify a thyroid problem. It is often the last investigation a woman thinks to request.

Timing is the variable that changes outcomes most. Standard medical guidance recommends evaluation after twelve months of trying to conceive without success, or six months for women above 35. With any of these symptoms already present, earlier assessment is the more sensible course. A woman's egg reserve begins declining in her early 30s and drops more sharply after 35. The women who arrive at 38, having spent years with dismissed symptoms, tend to ask the same question. Whether there is still time depends entirely on how much time has already passed.

Fertility Tests Every Woman Should Know About

The tools for early assessment are straightforward. An AMH blood test measures ovarian reserve. An antral follicle count scan gives a clearer picture of what remains. PCOS, endometriosis, and thyroid conditions all respond well to treatment, and that response is meaningfully better when the conditions are identified before lasting damage has occurred. Women who address PCOS in their late 20s often conceive without ever needing IVF. Those who identify endometriosis early preserve options that later diagnosis forecloses.

The symptoms that bring women to a fertility clinic at 36 or 38 were rarely absent at 28. They were present, and they were dismissed, sometimes by doctors, often by the women themselves, conditioned to treat their own discomfort as unremarkable. Earlier attention keeps more options on the table.

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