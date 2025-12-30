“I Can’t Stop Crying”: Bharti Singh On Postpartum Depression After Second Baby And Its Impact On Pregnant Women

Laughter queen television star Bharti Singh recently got emotional while speaking about her experience with postpartum depression after her second childbirth. Known for spreading laughter, Bharti's honest confession revealed a vulnerable side that many mothers silently go through. Addressing that I can't stop crying, she spoke about the overwhelming emotional changes she faced, sparking an important conversation around postpartum mental health. Her openness has struck a chord with many women who experience similar feelings but hesitate to talk about them.

What Is Postpartum Depression?

Postpartum depression is a mental health condition that can affect women during pregnancy or after childbirth. This condition is totally different from the common views, which usually fail within a few days. Postpartum depression stays longer and can deeply impact our mothers' emotional, mental and physical well-being. Dr Shama Batra emphasised that "postpartum depression is a real and serious emotional condition that can affect new mothers after childbirth. It may present as persistent sadness, frequent crying, anxiety, irritability, or feelings of being overwhelmed, even when everything seems "normal" from the outside.

Bharti On Postpartum Depression

Bharti Singh shared that despite being surrounded by love and success, she felt emotionally overwhelmed after her second baby. She admitted to frequently without knowing her actual feelings, emotionally drained, and struggling to feel like herself again. Story example that an important truth postpartum depression does not discriminate.

How Postpartum Depression Affects New Mothers

Postpartum depression can affect women in a lot of ways. Some common symptoms include persistent sadness, frequent crying, anxiety, mood swings, irritability, and guilt. A lot of mother even face difficulties in bonding up with their baby, low energy levels, sleep disturbance, and loss of interest in daily activities. Pregnant woman, emotional stress and anxiety due to late pregnancy can increase the risk of postpartum depression after delivery. If not treated properly, these feelings can last four months and can affect both mother and baby.

Postpartum Depression After Second Pregnancy

For a lot of people that postpartum depression only occurs after the first child, but experts say that's a myth. After a second pregnancy, women often surprised after a lot of responsibilities, less arrest and higher emotional pressure. Hormonal changes connected with physical exhaustion and expectations to "handle it better this time" can affect the mental health more then usual. Bharathi's experience put slight on my postpartum depression after a second baby is more common than people realise.

Why Talking About Postpartum Mental Health Matters

By sharing her journey, Bharti Singh has break stigma around postpartum depression in India. According to doctors taking help weather through family support, therapy, counselling or medical care Can make a lot of difference. Postpartum depression can be treated easily and no mother should feel ashamed for asking for help. Bharti honesty is a reminder that mental health after pregnancy is just as important as physical recovery.

Harsh Limbachiya Supports Bharti

Bharathi also told about emotional support she received from her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, whose understanding and played a important role in healing process. . Comforting presence and emotional reassurance reminded a lot of partner that support is very important during postpartum depression recovery.