Hypertension During Pregnancy: Nutrition Guide For Women To Manage High Blood Pressure

VERIFIED

Studies are still on to find out more about the correlation between hypertensive disorders in pregnancy and diet.

High blood pressure is caused by various factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, higher BMI, genetics, family history and a diet rich in sodium-laden foods. In women, it is seen that after menopause, hypertension rates increase, probably because of the role of estrogen protective factor reducing post-menopause. Even in cases of estrogen imbalance like PCOS and infertility, younger women can develop hypertension. Chief Clinical Nutritionist Abhilasha V at Cloudnine group of hospitals, Bengaluru, shares the WHO recommendation that says only 2 g of sodium per day (equal to just a tsp [5 grams] of salt) to prevent and control blood pressure.

Eating A Well-Balanced, Low-Sodium Diet Can Protect Our Health

Good sleep and avoiding smoking and alcohol can keep our health in check. Maintaining a healthy BMI is also very important. Maintaining one's weight in check can have a protective influence. A diet consisting of whole grains, lean protein, good fats, and lots of fresh fruits and vegetables combined with the proper cooking methods can enhance health and protect us from developing hypertension. Reducing caffeine can also be necessary, as excess consumption can increase blood pressure and tremors.

Hypertension In Pregnancy

If blood pressure is unmanaged, it can lead to maternal and fetal complications.

Regular monitoring of BP during antenatal visits is essential in today's times. While in some cases, gestational hypertension can be mild and goes away after delivery, some types are a cause for concern, like chronic hypertension and preeclampsia. The former can cause long-term effects and continue after childbirth. Preeclampsia is of grave concern because it can harm your kidneys, lungs, liver and brain. Preeclampsia can cause fetal growth retardation and stillbirths and is handled very carefully. While diet plays a relatively minor role in treating the latter, medical management remains the core focus. It has been seen that most cases of reported pregnancy-induced hypertension are seen a bit more in obese mothers, those with diets rich in sodium and saturated fats, etc. Studies are still on to find out more about the correlation between hypertensive disorders in pregnancy and diet. Meanwhile, the focus remains on having a healthy, balanced pregnancy meal plan prescribed by your dietician, a program that is focused on reducing excess sodium in your diet and sticking to a recommended daily safe allowance of salt, lean adequate protein, healthy carbs, healthy fats and an increased focus on fruit and vegetable intake has shown to have beneficial effects.

