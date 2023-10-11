Hypertension During Pregnancy: Nutrition Guide For Women To Manage High Blood Pressure

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
High blood pressure is caused by various factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, higher BMI, genetics, family history and a diet rich in sodium-laden foods. In women, it is seen that after menopause, hypertension rates increase, probably because of the role of estrogen protective factor reducing post-menopause. Even in cases of estrogen imbalance like PCOS and infertility, younger women can develop hypertension. Chief Clinical Nutritionist Abhilasha V at Cloudnine group of hospitals, Bengaluru, shares the WHO recommendation that says only 2 g of sodium per day (equal to just a tsp [5 grams] of salt) to prevent and control blood pressure.
Good sleep and avoiding smoking and alcohol can keep our health in check. Maintaining a healthy BMI is also very important. Maintaining one's weight in check can have a protective influence. A diet consisting of whole grains, lean protein, good fats, and lots of fresh fruits and vegetables combined with the proper cooking methods can enhance health and protect us from developing hypertension. Reducing caffeine can also be necessary, as excess consumption can increase blood pressure and tremors.
If blood pressure is unmanaged, it can lead to maternal and fetal complications.
