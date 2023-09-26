Hyperpigmentation During Pregnancy: How Can You Manage The Symptoms?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
When a woman gets pregnant, their skin tends to become very sensitive. Many women undergo skin related problems like pimples, acne and other more serious problems like pigmentation. Experts always advice women to stay more careful and not expose their skin to harmful sun rays or toxins as these may exacerbate the condition.
Most of the skin problems during pregnancy are caused because of hormonal changes. As the body prepares for carrying the baby and day of delivery, the hormone levels start to increase or decrease. There is also increase blood flow which impacts pigmentation.
Know the types of skin pigmentation:
Melasma is caused due to hormonal changes in the body. The main symptoms are dark grey or brown spots on the cheekbones, forehead or upper lip. During pregnancy, there is a fluctuation of estrogen and progesterone which causes melanin formation on some areas of the skin.
Linea Nigra is a condition in which a dark line runs horizontally down the abdomen. This is because during pregnancy, there is a significant rise in the melanocyte-stimulating hormone (MSH). This is also responsible in creating extra melanin.
If you have moles on your body, you may notice it getting darker during pregnancy. This is absolutely normal. It happens because of melanin production in the body.
Take these steps to protect your skin:
