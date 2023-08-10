Human Milk Banking: Importance of Functional Human Milk Banks For Healthy Babies

Human milk banks provide solutions for mothers who are unable to give their baby breast milk due to several reasons, such as a premature baby who is hospitalized, or a baby who is unable to feed directly from the mother. Mothers can have low milk production due to illness, lack of sleep, poor nutrition, or after a C-section if she has pain. In addition, working mothers will soon have to contend with trying to continue breastfeeding while working.

According to recent statistics, India has over 3.5 million under-37-week births which is an astounding 13% of all babies born annually. All of them will require to be fed with their own mother's milk preferably and if this is not available in adequate amounts an artificial supplement is not an option. For these infants, the accessibility and availability of screened and pasteurized donor milk can be lifesaving, India would require close to 1,300 fully operational milk banks to meet their nutritional needs. Presently there are just over a hundred human milk banks in the entire country.

The Importance And Benefits of Human Milk Banking

For new mothers, returning to work after maternity leave can be particularly difficult and they start to consider backup options like formulas or the early introduction of semi-solids. According to a recent study, almost 80% of such mothers soon stop breastfeeding despite the WHO and Indian Academy of Paediatrics recommendation that all babies should be exclusively breastfed for 6 months.

Importance of Breast Milk For Healthy Babies

Breast milk is beneficial for both the mother's health as well as the infant's because it protects and immunizes the child and even 'programmes' the baby so that there is a lesser likelihood of adult diseases like obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

A big barrier to nursing is the belief that milk was insufficient once they had returned to the office. Most, workplaces lack specialized areas or nursing rooms where women can express milk comfortably and safely. Long working hours, inflexibility, and absence of working from home can be upsetting for new mothers who are juggling caring for their infant while concentrating on their professional development. Offices need to be more accommodating in terms of offering lactation services to new mothers, implementing breastfeeding-friendly policies, creating space, providing hybrid options for new mothers, or reducing working hours at the workplace. They should also provide lactation breaks during work hours and permit them to go home in between if possible. These small changes can help retain talent and decrease dropout rates from the workplace.

What Are Functional Milk Banks?

Functional milk banks are facilities that collect, screen, store, and distribute donated breast milk freely. The milk is thoroughly tested to ensure safety and quality before being given to babies in need. These banks can play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the supply and demand for human milk, especially for vulnerable populations like premature babies or those with health challenges. Though usually hospital-based they can be community based as well. Promoting the establishment and expansion of such human milk banks can have a significant positive impact on infant health and well-being.

