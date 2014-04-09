How To Treat Cough And Cold During Pregnancy?

Indian home remedies for cough and cold during pregnancy: Pregnancy brings many side effects and health complications; one hectic complication is cough and cold. As a practice, refrain from using OTC drugs to treat cough and cold during pregnancy. These OTC drugs, while giving you respite from the symptoms of cough and cold, can cause harm to your growing baby, especially during the first trimester. To beat this cough and cold faced by a pregnant mother, Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS & Certified Nutritionist,shares nine measures to take:
Herbal teas with immune-boosting properties: Some herbal teas can relieve cough and cold symptoms while providing immune-boosting benefits. Opt for teas made from ingredients like echinacea, elderberry, chamomile, or peppermint, which can help sustain your immune system and relieve a painful throat.
Include foods rich in vitamin A: Vitamin A recreates a critical part of maintaining the healthiness of the respiratory system and supporting immune function. Include foods like sweet potatoes, carrots, spinach, kale, and apricots, which are rich in vitamin A, in your diet.
Consume immune-boosting foods: Include foods rich in vitamin C (such as citrus fruits, strawberries, kiwi, and bell peppers), zinc (found in nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains), and antioxidants (found in colourful fruits and veggies) to support your immune system.
Increase intake of antioxidant-rich foods: Antioxidants can help safeguard cells from inflammation-induced harm and support immune health. Include foods like berries, grapes, tomatoes, broccoli, and green tea, which are high in antioxidants, in your diet.
Consume omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids contain anti-inflammatory effects and can help reduce inflammation in the respiratory system. In your meals, have sources of omega-3 fatty acids such as sardines, salmon, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.
Stay well-hydrated: Adequate hydration is crucial for overall health and can help relieve cough and cold symptoms. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, and clear fluids to stay hydrated and promote mucus thinning.
Garlic and ginger: Incorporate garlic and ginger into your meals as they are believed to have antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties. They can be added to soups and stir-fries or consumed as herbal teas.
Probiotic-rich foods: Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support gut health and immunity. Include yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, or other fermented foods to encourage a healthy ratio of gut bacteria.
Summary:Therefore, being sincere with every possible health precaution can lead to a safe and hassle-free pregnancy journey for every mother.