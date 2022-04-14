How To Take Care Of Yourself After Embryo Transfer? Precautions, Tips And More

Congratulations on your embryo transfer! But the journey has just started and you need to be extra careful and take care of that embryo transfer. Here's how!

Congratulations! The Embryo transfer is done. It can be an exciting experience and at the same time stressful too. In the below article, we tell you about the precautions you need to take to improve your chances of success after embryo transfer. Adhere to these vital tips, and take utmost care of yourself.

After preparing for days, taking medicines, following the doctor's instructions, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, you will be ready for an embryo transfer. After the transfer, you will have to be particular about your health. You will have to prioritize your health. You will have to protect yourself and take it easy.

How To Take Of Yourself After An Embryo Transfer?

Stick to these essential tips after an embryo transfer recommended by Dr Akash Surana, Fertility Consultant, NOVA IVF, Vashi Mumbai:

Don't stop medication

If your doctor has given you any specific instructions regarding certain medication then do follow them. Progesterone especially is important to sustaining a pregnancy, and you will likely be asked to take it. In case, you have been prescribed any injections, do take them.

Concentrate on healthy eating

You will have to get all the vital nutrients in the diet. A well-balanced diet is key for wellness. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, pulses, and whole grains. Avoid processed and sugar foods, eat good carbohydrates and include proteins in the diet. Take your vitamins and folic acid as recommended by the expert. Try to drink enough water and stay hydrated for proper cell functioning (including the endometrial cells). Do not smoke or drink alcohol.

Take rest

You will be suggested to rest for a while at the fertility centre after the embryo transfer is done. Implantation will take place between 1 and 5 days after a blastocyst transfer. If you had a day-3 transfer, the implantation window will be 6-10 days after egg retrieval. Listen to the signs given by the body, avoid any strenuous activities and get a good night's sleep.

Avoid sexual intercourse

It will be imperative for you to avoid sexual intercourse until the pregnancy results are confirmed. Sex leads to uterine contractions, which can come in the way of your implantation of the embryo in the uterine lining.

Do light exercises

You can walk or do any other low-intensity workout. You can cook as well.

Stay stress-free

Certain relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation can help you to stay calm and composed. Yoga should be done under the guidance of an expert. You can also take out some ME time and pamper yourself. Try to do activities that relax you. You can listen to music, read, play instruments or learn a new language.

