How To Prevent Preterm Birth With The Right Treatment: Cervical Cerclage

Cervical cerclage is an intervention that works wonders in preventing the onset of preterm birth. Read on to know more about the procedure.

The cervical cerclage is like a stitch that comes to the rescue during pregnancy, especially when there's a risk of preterm birth. However, some pregnancies face the challenge of the cervix opening too early, leading to potential problems. Cervical cerclage is a simple yet powerful procedure where a skilled doctor puts a stitch around the cervix, acting like a supportive belt. However, some pregnancies face the challenge of the cervix opening too early, leading to potential problems.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Rushali Nikhil Jadhav, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, talks about how this treatment option works, and all the other insights about preterm birth.

Understanding Preterm Birth

Before diving into prevention strategies, it's essential to understand what preterm birth is and why it happens. Preterm birth can occur for various reasons, and sometimes the cause remains unknown. Common risk factors include:

Multiple Pregnancies: Women carrying twins, triplets, or more are at a higher risk of preterm birth. Infections and Chronic Conditions: Infections in the reproductive organs or chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure can contribute to preterm labour. Previous Preterm Birth: If you've had a preterm birth in a previous pregnancy, the risk increases in subsequent pregnancies. Age and Lifestyle Factors: Being under 17 or over 35, smoking, drug use, and certain lifestyle choices can also play a role. Poor Nutrition and Lack of Prenatal Care: A lack of proper nutrition and inadequate prenatal care can increase the risk of preterm birth.

The Right Treatment and Prevention Strategies

Early and Regular Prenatal Care: One of the most crucial steps in preventing preterm birth is to start prenatal care early and attend all scheduled appointments. Regular check-ups allow healthcare providers to monitor the health of both the mother and the baby, identify potential risks, and address any concerns promptly.

Healthy Lifestyle Choices

Adopting a healthy lifestyle significantly contributes to a successful pregnancy. This includes maintaining a balanced diet rich in nutrients, staying physically active (as recommended by your healthcare provider), avoiding alcohol and illicit drugs, and quitting smoking. These lifestyle choices not only reduce the risk of preterm birth but also promote overall maternal and foetal health.

Manage Chronic Conditions

With preexisting health conditions such as diabetes or hypertension, it's crucial to manage them effectively during pregnancy. Work closely with your healthcare team to monitor and control these conditions, as uncontrolled chronic conditions can contribute to preterm birth.

Address Infections Promptly

Infections in the reproductive organs can increase the risk of preterm birth. Attend all prenatal appointments and report any unusual symptoms promptly. Your healthcare provider can identify and treat infections early, reducing the potential impact on your pregnancy.

Cervical Cerclage

If you have a history of preterm birth or if your cervix is at risk of opening too early, your healthcare provider may suggest cervical cerclage. This procedure involves stitching the cervix closed to provide additional support and prevent premature dilation.

Education and Support

Understanding the signs of preterm labour and knowing when to seek help is crucial. Educate yourself on the symptoms, such as regular contractions, lower back pain, pelvic pressure, and vaginal bleeding. If you experience any of these signs, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

While preterm birth is a concern for many expectant parents, taking the right steps can significantly reduce the risk and contribute to a healthy, full-term pregnancy. Early and regular prenatal care, adopting a healthy lifestyle, managing chronic conditions, addressing infections promptly, and considering medical interventions when necessary are all integral parts of a comprehensive strategy to prevent preterm birth.