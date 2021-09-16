How To Increase Your Chances of Getting Pregnant: 5 Tips To Boost Your Odds of Conception

Dear ladies! Are you worried about infertility? Worry not! We spoke to Dr. Vinita Das, Consultant and Advisor, Birla Fertility & IVF, Lucknow on the issue. Here is what she said.

Female health and fertility have always been highly discussed issues. Fertility issues are on a constant rise among people of both genders and in different age groups. Did you know that almost 15% of couples deal with fertility issues all over the world? Nearly 10% of the total female population faces fertility problems due to different factors regarding women. Issues like PCOS, endometriosis, tubal blockage, and fibroids are common fertility problems that prevent women from getting pregnant despite regular intercourse with their partners. Food and lifestyle choices impact female fertility directly and indirectly. Suffering from fertility problems does not mean that there is no option to manage it. TheHealthSite spoke to Dr. Vinita Das, Consultant and Advisor, Birla Fertility & IVF, Lucknowon the issue. According to Dr. Das, a few simple ways can boost female fertility and increase the chances of conceiving in the future. Here is what Dr. Gupta wants you to add to your daily habits to beat the odds of conception.

Check What You Are Eating

A healthy diet can be beneficial in boosting fertility in women. As a result, it is important to eat fibre-rich food and include food rich in antioxidants like zinc and folate in the diet. Antioxidants deactivate the radicle that can damage the eggs and fibres removes excess estrogen from the body. Including whole wheat food items, fish, oats, eggs, nuts, fruits, and vegetables in the daily diet are a good source of proteins, vitamin C, and E. At the same time, it is also recommended to eat healthy fat and avoid trans-fat that can be a risk to the ovulation cycle. Trans fats are usually found in hydrogenated vegetable oils, fried foods, processed or canned products, and baked items.

Ladies! Don't Consume So Much Caffeine

The amount of caffeine intake plays a significant role in infertility in women as it reduces muscle activity in the fallopian tubes responsible for carrying eggs from the ovaries to the womb. This can reduce the chances of getting pregnant in women. Hence, it is recommended to limit the intake of caffeine and limited to 200 milligrams per day.

Managing a Healthy BMI

A healthy weight is one of the most influential factors determining female fertility. Obesity is a significant cause for disturbing the menstrual functions, ovulation cycle, and production of eggs. One of the most common assumptions around fertility is that being overweight is the primary cause of infertility in women. However, it is essential to understand that being underweight can also be equally responsible for female fertility problems. Therefore, it is crucial to managing a healthy Body Mass Index that depends on age and physical features. For women who are suffering from PCOS, a sustainable breakfast can also help in managing their weight.

Do Not Sit Back At Home, Indulge In Some Physical Activities

A sedentary lifestyle is an open invitation to fertility problems and other primary healthcare problems like heart ailments. Doing moderate exercises ensures a healthy weight and will also ensure balancing the energy equally throughout the body. Yoga and stretching can also help deal with obesity that has a direct impact on fertility.

It's Okay, You Need Some Rest Too!

Another way of boosting fertility is by managing the stress level. Due to the change in lifestyle and work from home, it has been seen that there is a rise in stress levels due to pressure from home and the office. If a woman is trying to conceive, high stress levels can decrease the chances of getting pregnant. The risk of depression, anxiety, and distress can change the hormonal level inside the body and can shut down major reproductive activities. Hence, it is always recommended to manage the stress level through regular counseling, yoga, and meditation. Lack of sleep can also increase the stress level. Therefore, it is recommended to get at least 8 hours of sleep so that the body gets time to relax and recover.

