For many, sex and pregnancy don’t go together. This is mostly because there are a lot of myths surrounding sex during pregnancy that scares couples about its outcome. However, the truth is that sex during pregnancy is safe and harmless, though there are exceptions. But if you are healthy and do not suffer from any complications of pregnancy then you can go with the flow and enjoy sex to the fullest. Keep in mind it won’t be the same as it was before and you (along with your partner) might have to make a little adjustments to attain fulfillment during sex, what with the bulging belly and other bodily changes. Here is how you can enjoy sex during pregnancy.Read six myths about pregnancy sex busted.

The first trimester

It is best to abstain from sex during the first trimester of your pregnancy. This is because this phase is considered to be the most delicate phase of pregnancy. Apart from that, fatigue and other niggles can pull your energy levels down making sex taxing and tiring. This could make sex stressful and raise your stress levels which isn’t a good sign during pregnancy. Keep these few things in mind while having sex during the initial months of your pregnancy:

Ask your partner to use a condom each time you have sex during your pregnancy. This will ensure that you don’t get any STD or other infection while enjoying lovemaking.

If sex doesn’t excite you during the initial months, engage in cuddling, hugging and kissing each other. This will keep the romance alive and also encourage bonding between both the partners that is essential during pregnancy.

If at any point while lovemaking you feel symptoms like uneasiness, get abdominal cramps or feel queasy stop the act immediately. There would be times when sex can become little tiring for you.

If you are advised against sex for the first three months, try oral sex instead. However, ask your partner not to blow air into your vagina as it can lead to a life-threatening condition.

The second trimester

Your sexual life goes through various changes during pregnancy. Like your other pregnancy problems, this also happens due to the hormonal changes that take place during this time. Progesterone and estrogen are two hormones that govern the functioning of the body during pregnancy. These hormones are responsible for a woman’s arousal and increased sexual desire during pregnancy, particularly estrogen.

There is a reason the second trimester of pregnancy is called as the ‘honeymoon period’. With a surge in your energy levels, sex will be more enjoyable and fun. This is the time you can get more creative with sex and try new positions too as the conventional missionary style might not be too comfortable for you with your belly protruding out. Here is what you can try:

Spooning: This is often termed as lazy sex position and requires less effort from both the partners. In this position, both of you can lie down side-by-side with your man lying behind you. This allows your man to penetrate from behind that also calls for shallow penetration without putting any pressure on your belly. Here are seven reasons why having sex during pregnancy is good for you.

Woman on top: During pregnancy, you have an upper hand over everything with all that affection and care flowing your way. The same follows in the bedroom too and so go with the flow and enjoy the woman on top position while having sex. This position works best for sex during pregnancy as it gives you control over the movements without putting pressure on your belly. The best thing about this position is that you can have total control on speed and depth of the penetration.

The doggy-style: This style is performed with a woman being down on her knees, facing away from the partner. There are various variations to this style. To reach a comfort level you can also kneel down on the couch with your belly facing the couch and allowing your partner to penetrate from behind. This is the most preferred position during pregnancy as it doesn’t put any pressure on the belly.

The third trimester

You can enjoy sex even as you progress into your third trimester without much trouble. However, it is best to refrain from sexual activities at least four weeks prior to your labour. While enjoying lovemaking during the last few months of pregnancy remember to follow these rules:

Go slow with the speed and pace.

In case you experience spotting, abdominal cramps, heaviness or fatigue, stop the act immediately.

If you are not in the mood for sex get cozy with your partner by showing affection through other ways like cuddling and kissing.

Resort to oral sex if you want to.

Stop indulging in sexual activities four weeks prior to your labour. Also read to know how often you should have sex to get pregnant.

Photo source: Getty images