Artificial Insemination: What Can You Do If There Is Repeated Failure Of IUI?

Several couples who have been given the option to try alternatives like IVF lose precious time when they delay getting the procedure done.

There could be several reasons for failed IUI including poor quality eggs, age, poor sperm quality, etc. Let's talk about the next steps after failed IUI.

Being a parent is one of life's most rewarding experiences. Failure after multiple attempts at conception, on the other hand, can be extremely frustrating. Advanced treatment approaches and correct medical guidance come handy during such circumstances. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) has assisted a number of patients to attain pregnancy. However, there are times when multiple IUI treatments fail to produce results.

What is IUI?

IUI (intrauterine insemination), also known as artificial insemination, is a fertility treatment method. During the procedure, a male sperm sample is washed, processed, and the motile and immotile sperm are separated. Then, during ovulation, separated sperms with a higher motility are placed inside a woman's uterus via a catheter to facilitate fertilization. The goal is to increase the number of sperms that enter the fallopian tube where the egg resides after ovulation, thereby increasing the likelihood of fertilization. The procedure only takes a few minutes and is relatively painless.

The IUI Process

The IUI treatment is dependent on your menstrual cycle and begins at the initial days of your period. For the female partner few medications including tablets and few injections are given to allow the growth of follicles in ovaries where the egg inhabits. For about 12-14 days, your cycle is monitored via ultrasound and bloodwork. The above steps are undertaken to ensure the adequate growth of the eggs in the ovaries and the uterine lining.

When an egg reaches maturity, an injection is given for it to ovulate. Following which it leaves the ovary and begins its journey through the fallopian tubes to get fertilized. This ovulation is confirmed via the means of ultrasound. Your sperm donor or male partner then provides a semen sample which is then washed and processed. Healthy sperms are extracted from the seminal fluid and inserted into your uterus via a thin catheter, allowing fertilization to occur naturally. The estimation of ovulation on ultrasound and timing it perfectly with insemination forms the most crucial step.

Reasons for Failed IUI

Poor quality eggs: Poor quality eggs may have chromosomal defects and are more likely to remain undivided after fertilization or produce poor quality embryos.

You may like to read

Age: For women under the age of 35, the chances of success with IUI are 15-20 per cent each attempt, and then begin to decline beyond that. IVF should be the primary treatment option for women over the age of 40.

Poor sperm quality: Sperm cells with poor motility and strength may not be able to reach the fallopian tubes and penetrate the layers of egg for fertilization.

Timing: The egg in the fallopian tube will perish if there is no sperm present within 12-24 hours following ovulation. As a result, making sure the timing is ideal is extremely important.

Endometrial lining: If the endometrial lining isn't in good shape, the fertilized egg won't be able to implant in the uterine cavity.

Ovulation: There will be no egg cells produced for fertilization if there are ovulation-related difficulties or if there is no ovulation.

Progesterone: Progesterone deficiency can lead to the failure of IUI because it is considered as a vital hormone in supporting pregnancy.

Next Steps after Failed IUI

After a failed IUI, IVF proves to be a viable, top choice. You can try IUI for 3-4 cycles and if it fails to conceive, it is preferable to proceed with IVF because the success rate of IVF is significantly higher than IUI.

IVF is assisted reproductive technology (ART) that includes retrieving eggs from a woman's ovaries and fertilizing them with male sperm outside the body in a laboratory. The fertilized egg grows to form an embryo which is further transferred in the women's uterus.

IVF Procedure

A series of injections are given to stimulate your ovaries for growth of several eggs, similar to how IUI medicines work. Under ultrasound guidance, a long, hollow needle is used to retrieve the eggs from the woman's body. This procedure of egg pickup is done under anaesthesia. The eggs are paired with sperms collected from the male partner or a donor in a lab dish. Later, they are examined at regular time intervals to check for cell division and growth of embryos. At an appropriate time, the embryos are placed into the uterus. Multiple embryos may also be transferred in the uterus to boost the chances of a successful pregnancy. However, this also raises the chances of having multiple pregnancies. Some couples also choose to preserve leftover embryos for later use.

IVF is best suited for the following conditions

Women with Severe endometriosis Poor ovarian reserve Blocked tubes Men with low/zero sperm counts Genetic concerns for mother or father Women having irregular menstrual cycles (Anovulatory cycles) with failed previous treatment.

If multiple attempts at IUI fail and you wish to conceive using your own eggs, IVF is the next appropriate treatment method. You can also consider adoption as option for growing your family. Fertility treatments can be overwhelming and exhausting. When designing a strategy to help you conceive, your doctor will analyze your unique circumstances and take into account a variety of factors such as your age, duration of marriage, medical history and investigations.

The article is contributed by Dr Anviti Saraf, IVF Specialist, Nova Southend IVF and Fertility, Noida.