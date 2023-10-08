How to Boost Progesterone Levels for a Smooth Pregnancy

Progesterone plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy pregnancy.

Maintaining adequate progesterone levels during pregnancy is essential for a healthy and successful gestation period.

Progesterone is a hormone that supports menstruation and maintains pregnancy. You must have heard of the placenta, its job during pregnancy, and how it provides oxygen and nutrients to the growing baby. Surprisingly placenta develops during the 12th or 14th week of pregnancy, during that time and its absence, it's progesterone that is responsible for providing nutrition to the growing fetus. Hence, enough progesterone production is also necessary for providing adequate nutrition to kids. Although you don't need to do anything special to increase the production, people with a history of fertility issues should pay some attention to increasing their progesterone levels. It is necessary to build up a strong progesterone level be even after the placenta takes over, progesterone continues to maintain a healthy uterus. One of the best ways of increasing the progesterone levels is by incorporating certain nutrients into your diet. This will not only promote healthy pregnancy but it will also help the pregnant women to take care of their babies in a healthier way. Here are some nutrients that can help increase progesterone levels!

Add Citrus Fruits To Your Diet

Citrus fruits contain vitamin C which is known for its antioxidant properties and its role in supporting the immune system. It is vital for the generation of progesterone and other hormones during pregnancy. This nutrient aids in the body's absorption of iron, which is important for the development of red blood cells and the overall health of the mother and fetus. Excellent sources of vitamin C are bell peppers, strawberries, and citrus fruits.

Include Food Rich In Zinc

Zinc is a crucial mineral that supports several physiological processes, including the regulation of hormones. Due to its role in the synthesis and control of progesterone, it is particularly crucial during pregnancy. Lean meats, dairy products, nuts, and whole grains are among the foods high in zinc.

Incorporate Good Vitamin Sources Into Your Diet

Another potent antioxidant that can help raise progesterone levels during pregnancy is vitamin E. It promotes general reproductive health and shields cells from oxidative stress. Spinach, nuts, and seeds are excellent food sources of vitamin E.

Eat Food Rich In Magnesium

Magnesium is a mineral that is essential for numerous body functions, such as neuron and muscle function. It can assist in boosting progesterone levels and sustain a healthy pregnancy during pregnancy. Magnesium is abundant in leafy greens, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

Vitamin B6 Helps In Hormone Regulation

Pyridoxine, a kind of vitamin B6, is crucial for hormone balance and overall reproductive health. It helps in raising progesterone levels during pregnancy and might lessen morning sickness symptoms. B6-rich foods include chickpeas, chicken, and bananas.

Eat Omega-3 Rich Diets

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), in particular, are essential for the development of the embryonic brain and can support the generation of progesterone. Additionally, they possess anti-inflammatory qualities that help lower the likelihood of problems during pregnancy. Walnuts, chia seeds, and fatty seafood like salmon are great providers of omega-3 fatty acids.

Disclaimer: The food options given above are just some suggestions and tips to increase progesterone levels. Do not completely rely on them. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

